Ole Miss improved to 2-0 this past Saturday with an easy win over ASUN member Central Arkansas.

The schedule gets more difficult this week as the Rebels head to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech (2:30 p.m. CDT, ABC).

MPW Digital football expert Pete DeWeese took a brief look back at the win over the Bears and then launched into a deep dive on what Ole Miss can expect from the Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon in Georgia's capital city.