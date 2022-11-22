No. 20 Ole Miss is back home this week, wrapping up the regular season with the annual Egg Bowl meeting against Mississippi State.

The Rebels (8-3 overall, 4-3 in the Southeastern Conference) play host to Mississippi State Thursday night inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

MPW Digital football expert Pete DeWeese previews the Bulldogs and the Rebels via a film breakdown of previous Mississippi State games this season.