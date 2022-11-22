Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux: Egg Bowl
Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer
No. 20 Ole Miss is back home this week, wrapping up the regular season with the annual Egg Bowl meeting against Mississippi State.
The Rebels (8-3 overall, 4-3 in the Southeastern Conference) play host to Mississippi State Thursday night inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
MPW Digital football expert Pete DeWeese previews the Bulldogs and the Rebels via a film breakdown of previous Mississippi State games this season.
