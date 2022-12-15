Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Walk-On’s, TaxAct Texas Bowl
Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer
Ole Miss closes out the 2022 season on Dec. 28 in Houston versus Texas Tech. The Rebels finished the regular season with an 8-4 mark, including a 4-4 record in the Southeastern Conference. Texas Tech, meanwhile, was 7-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big 12 during the regular season.
Kickoff at NRG Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. CST. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.
MPW Digital football expert Pete DeWeese previews the Red Raiders and the Rebels via a film breakdown of previous Texas Tech games this season.
