Ole Miss closes out the 2022 season on Dec. 28 in Houston versus Texas Tech. The Rebels finished the regular season with an 8-4 mark, including a 4-4 record in the Southeastern Conference. Texas Tech, meanwhile, was 7-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big 12 during the regular season.

Kickoff at NRG Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. CST. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

MPW Digital football expert Pete DeWeese previews the Red Raiders and the Rebels via a film breakdown of previous Texas Tech games this season.