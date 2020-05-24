Huntsville (Sparkman), Ala., offensive tackle Micah Pettus accumulated a multitude of offers over the past several months.

One began to stand out in recent weeks.

So, on Sunday, the 6-foot-7, 320-pounder committed to Ole Miss, choosing the Rebels over Florida State, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Iowa State and others.

“It’s a great coaching staff,” Pettus said. “I was the top guy on their list. I could play early. It seemed like the perfect situation. It’s just the best situation for me. I made it for my parents and everything. It just felt like the right fit.”

Pettus plans to enroll at Ole Miss in January.

“They said with me being an early enrollee, they said they’re going to give me a shot,” Pettus said. “I’m going to take it. They love the way I move and they said I fit their system well.”

That system, in case you’re wondering, is “going to be a high-paced offense and they’re going to score a lot of points.”

Pettus said he will still look at other schools between now and the signing period.

“I’m committed but I’m not going to shut down other schools because you never know what could happen,” Pettus said.

Pettus is the fifth commitment for Ole Miss’ 2021 signing class.