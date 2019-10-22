Elijah Moore - WR 79.2 Moore is one of the SEC's best receivers despite inexperience around him at the position. He grades out above 80 on passing plays this season. Quarterbacks have a 100.6 NFL rating when targeting Moore.

Jerrion Ealy - RB 72.9 Ealy is averaging eight yards per carry with four touchdowns on only 48 designed run rushes this season. He's also averaging more than five yards per carry after contact. Ealy also grades out well in pass blocking.

Scottie Phillips - RB 72.3 Phillips has been steady this season, averaging 4.3 yards per carry with more than half of that coming after contact. Eleven of his carries have gone for more than 10 yards.

Matt Corral - QB 71.3 Corral has completed 59.1 percent of his passes and averages 7.4 yards per attempt. He has four TDs, two INTs and has suffered through eight drops including four in the Cal game.