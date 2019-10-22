PFF College: Ole Miss open date breakdown
As Ole Miss moves through the open date, here's a look at some of the Rebels' top performers through eight games according to Pro Football Focus.
Player
Grade
RG Take
Elijah Moore - WR
79.2
Moore is one of the SEC's best receivers despite inexperience around him at the position. He grades out above 80 on passing plays this season. Quarterbacks have a 100.6 NFL rating when targeting Moore.
Jerrion Ealy - RB
72.9
Ealy is averaging eight yards per carry with four touchdowns on only 48 designed run rushes this season. He's also averaging more than five yards per carry after contact. Ealy also grades out well in pass blocking.
Scottie Phillips - RB
72.3
Phillips has been steady this season, averaging 4.3 yards per carry with more than half of that coming after contact. Eleven of his carries have gone for more than 10 yards.
Matt Corral - QB
71.3
Corral has completed 59.1 percent of his passes and averages 7.4 yards per attempt. He has four TDs, two INTs and has suffered through eight drops including four in the Cal game.
John Rhys Plumlee - QB
67.9
Plumlee has a passing PFF grade of 53 and a rushing PFF grade of 73 this season, as he is completing 47 percent of his passes with 5.5 yards per attempt. He's averaging 6.5 yards per attempt and has 15 rushes of at least 10 yards.
Player
Grade
RG Take
Tariqious Tisdale - DL
77.4
Tisdale hasn't played more than 30 snaps in a game all season, but he has five quarterback hurries and eight third or fourth down stops to get off the field.
Josiah Coatney - DL
76.9
Coatney's snap counts range from 39 to 66 this season and he has 11 quarterback hurries on the season.
Benito Jones - DL
73.8
Jones has three sacks and 13 quarterback hurries on the season. Six missed tackles are the only negative in what's been an excellent season for the senior.
Austrian Robinson - DL
73.5
Robinson has two sacks and 12 hurries while blowing up eight drives this season. He has five missed tackles, contributing to a 29.5 tackling grade.
Ryder Anderson - DL
71.1
Anderson has been out since the Alabama game with an injury but qualifies with 165 snaps this season. He's been consistent with grades around 70 in all categories and has improved greatly from back-to-back seasons with a final season grade of 58 both years.
Honorable Mention: Sam Williams just missed the cut with a season grade of 70.4, but he has five sacks on the year and is improving weekly. Without much football in his background, Williams seems poised to blow up the rest of his career with the Rebels. He hasn't missed a tackle in six straight weeks.