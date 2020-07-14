RebelGrove - Photos: Rebels begin mandatory workouts

Ole Miss moved into the second phase of its summer workout program Tuesday.

The Rebels, under the watchful eye of first-year coach Lane Kiffin, worked out for the allotted hour allowed by the NCAA. The workouts were mandatory, the first such "practices" of the Kiffin era.

Players did not wear helmets or pads and could not use a football, but for the first time since involuntary workouts began June 8, coaches could be present.

Ole Miss is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 6 in Houston against Baylor, thought that game -- and the rest of the 2020 season -- is in jeopardy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.