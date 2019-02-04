All looked to be rolling smoothly in John Rhys Plumlee's recruitment up until mid December when the news of Justin Fields looking to transfer out of Georgia came out.

If Fields is still in Athens today and set on being a Bulldog, then Plumlee has likely already signed with Georgia and not even thinking about Wednesday.

But, Fields is now at Ohio State and Georgia had to have multiple quarterbacks this cycle, so they signed two in December and Kirby Smart asked Plumlee to Blue Shirt.

Being blue-shirted at Georgia was something the playmaker out of Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove considered for some time, but after taking official visits to Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State and Ole Miss the last three weekends, he has decision to go another route.

"It is Ole Miss. I went into today considering all the schools on my list, but in the last hour and a half, I got it down to Ole Miss and Florida State before choosing Ole Miss ," said Plumlee.



