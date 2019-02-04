Plumlee follows his heart, will sign with Ole Miss
All looked to be rolling smoothly in John Rhys Plumlee's recruitment up until mid December when the news of Justin Fields looking to transfer out of Georgia came out.
If Fields is still in Athens today and set on being a Bulldog, then Plumlee has likely already signed with Georgia and not even thinking about Wednesday.
But, Fields is now at Ohio State and Georgia had to have multiple quarterbacks this cycle, so they signed two in December and Kirby Smart asked Plumlee to Blue Shirt.
Being blue-shirted at Georgia was something the playmaker out of Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove considered for some time, but after taking official visits to Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State and Ole Miss the last three weekends, he has decision to go another route.
"It is Ole Miss. I went into today considering all the schools on my list, but in the last hour and a half, I got it down to Ole Miss and Florida State before choosing Ole Miss ," said Plumlee.
Plumlee handled these last six or so weeks like a champion. He took his time, he took his visits, he let every school know of his decision and he could not feel better about things.
"I called all the schools and made sure they knew I was grateful for the opportunity and let them know of my decision.
"It was a very hard decision. There was nothing easy about this. I am relieved. I am so happy. I feel like 1,000 pounds has been lifted off my shoulders.
"I just went with my heart. It is so tough because there are so many factors to these kind of decisions, but I went where I felt my heart was. At Ole Miss, I feel like I can enjoy school. With or without football and baseball, I feel I can be happy there.
"That is really what it came down to for me. I have told the Ole Miss football and baseball coaches and I am committed to Ole Miss."
Plumlee had a different tone in his voice tonight after making this decision. He was at ease. He slept in this morning, spent some time to himself and prayed for guidance. It is hard to imagine who is happier at this time, Plumlee or Matt Luke. They are going to be working together soon in Oxford.