Plumlee's heart at quarterback, but his home is at wide receiver

OXFORD — John Rhys Plumlee grew up dreaming of playing quarterback.

He got a chance to fulfill that dream in 2019, starting eight games as Ole Miss’ quarterback.

Two seasons later, Plumlee’s one-team competitor at quarterback, Matt Corral, is a preseason All-Southeastern Conference signal-caller. Plumlee, meanwhile, is learning the ins and outs of the wide receiver position.

“That was my first love playing the game of football — playing quarterback,” Plumlee said. “I love it. It’s probably still where my heart is going to be. I love playing quarterback. I love doing that, but the transition over is pretty smooth just because of the aspect of last year and the year before and having to know everybody’s assignment and all of that. The transition is pretty easy, but my heart is probably always going to be at the quarterback position, not to say the receiver position isn’t a fun position as well.”

Plumlee completed 79 of 150 passes for 910 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in 2019, but he made waves as a runner, rushing for 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns. When Lane Kiffin was hired to replace Matt Luke in December 2019, Plumlee’s hold on the Ole Miss quarterback job was loosened — and that’s putting it mildly.

Corral was terrific in 2020 and he was relegated to a backup role. Plumlee played in seven of Ole Miss’ 10 games last season, throwing just seven passes. He rushed 25 times for 94 yards as well, but it was his one appearance at wide receiver that shaped his future in Oxford.

Plumlee started at wide receiver in Ole Miss’ Outback Bowl win over Indiana, catching five passes for 73 yards.

Plumlee spent the spring playing baseball, but this summer, he embraced the move to receiver, and he’s expected to play a big role in the slot for the Rebels this fall.

“I had to get in shape really, really quick,” Plumlee said. “I think the Indiana game really helped me out, having a week of it under my belt. I’ve done a lot of learning about little things I didn’t necessarily know about the receiver position.

“I feel kind of at an advantage because I understand the concepts at a deeper level. I almost kind of know when the ball is supposed to come to me and when the ball is not supposed to come to me.”

Plumlee missed some time during camp with a hamstring injury, but he’s back at practice this week, healthy and running full-speed.

“Now it’s about trying to get back in shape really quick again,” Plumlee said.

The Hattiesburg, Miss., product admitted Thursday he gave the transfer portal some thought after the 2020 season, knowing he probably wouldn’t have to look hard to find an opportunity elsewhere at quarterback. Instead, he stayed at Ole Miss, hoping to aid Corral and his teammates starting with the Rebels’ Sept. 6 opener versus Louisville in Atlanta.

“To say that it didn’t cross my mind, I’d be lying to you,” Plumlee said. “But I love Ole Miss. I’ve kind of started something pretty good here with my friends and my family that love Ole Miss. The people here, the atmosphere here, the baseball aspect of it, a lot went into it. I feel really blessed to be at Ole Miss. I’m happy I stayed.”

Instead of competing against Corral, Plumlee is now focused on helping the Rebels’ quarterback. Like many of his wide receiver teammates, Plumlee said he’s noted growth, both physically and mentally, from Corral this preseason.

“I don’t have to tell you about Matt’s arm strength, because I think it shows really, really good,” Plumlee said. “He has a very, very talented arm. Early on, I think he always wanted to make the big throw. That’s not to say he doesn’t make big throws now, because he does, but I think now he doesn’t force the deep throw. He really works through his progressions well all the way down to the running backs.

“We like to say in the quarterback room that when we call a ‘shot play,’ and you don’t force it and you get down and end up getting yards from it, maybe it’s to a running back or to your first check-down, then we have the ability to call more shots because we’re getting yards. I think he’s done that really, really well.”

As he said Thursday, Plumlee is still in the quarterback room at times every day. He said he spent morning meetings this preseason before joining the wide receivers in their meeting room at midday. At night, Plumlee was back with the quarterbacks, reviewing the day’s work and looking ahead to the next practice.

“It’s not to say that my football knowledge wouldn’t grow in the receiver room, but my football knowledge is growing at a faster rate in the quarterback room, and that’s what I wanted to continue to progress in — my football knowledge and knowing the game better,” Plumlee said. “I feel like I know where I need to be. It’s just the fact of getting there and getting there in a timely manner.”