Published Mar 20, 2025
Podcast: Do the Rebs have a draw to make a run? How many SEC teams advance?
Chase Parham  •  RebelGrove
Editor
Chase Parham talks college baseball and a little bit of SEC basketball with Chris Lee of Southeastern 16. Chris has the Rebels making a run. The first weekend of SEC play is in the books, and Ole Miss has maybe a must-win series at Missouri.

