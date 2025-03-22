Podcast: Ole Miss is on to the round of 32

Chase Parham and Neal McCready hit the button this Saturday morning to discuss the Ole Miss win over North Carolina and what’s to come on Sunday against the Cyclones.
Madison Scott's game-winning jumper and KK Deans' free throws elevated Ole Miss past Baylor and to the Sweet 16
Ole Miss picked up another commitment for the 2026 class Sunday, landing a pledge from Ja'Michael Jones
Ole Miss can sweep the Tigers at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Sunday's second round game between Ole Miss and Iowa State will be decided in the moment and not by history
Chris Beard and TJ Otzelberger have coached against each other before. They both know what to expect Sunday
