MPW Digital's Chase Parham and Ole Miss football transfer Isaac Ukwu spent more than a half hour detailing Ukwu's path from James Madison to the Rebels. Ukwu committed to Ole Miss recently over Auburn and Missouri.

They discuss Ukwu's podcast, Off-Schedule, and how he got more than 150,000 views on a recent video. Ukwu hopes podcasting and media are part of his career plan around football, and he hopes to continue that at Ole Miss. Ukwu talks about what the transfer portal is really like, how he stayed the course through six seasons at James Madison and what he knew about Ole Miss when this courtship started.

In the latter part of the show, Chase details some thoughts on Ole Miss baseball a few days before the portal opens.