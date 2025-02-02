McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what he can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com. Stress out about the Rebels, not your money.

1. One thing I’ve learned over the years here at RebelGrove.com is people don’t read much of our content after Ole Miss losses. A win and everyone’s like, “Chase, that was amazing literature.” A loss and it’s crickets. I get it. If the Thunder loses, I only want to know updates on the latest injury. How’s Chet’s hip? How’s JW’s wrist? Is SGA still in one piece? I don’t need to read the breakdown of why OKC lost to the Mavericks yet again. Aaron Wiggins goes for 41 against Sacramento and you could write a grammatically awful opus and I’d read it. So I understand. That said, Ole Miss’ 92-82 loss to Auburn was more positive than negative for the Rebels, at least in my humble opinion. Ole Miss played well. It attacked Auburn. It was physical and determined. The Rebels got to the free throw line with regularity (yes, those early misses could have changed things, but I digress). Ole Miss protected the basketball. The environment was terrific. There was a buzz in and around Oxford as the game approached. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl talked about it. “We could just feel the fun and joy and anticipation,” Pearl said. “I just enjoyed visiting with Ole Miss’ fans in the sense that they were excited about their team’s opportunity, they knew they had a chance to win but they also recognized we’re a good team. It was so good to feel respected but, ‘We’re going to get you tomorrow, Coach.’ I just thought it was really good and really healthy.” Pearl said Ole Miss coach Chris Beard has “elevated” Ole Miss’ program and “raised the bar” in Oxford. “He expected to win this game,” Pearl said. “He didn’t care where we’re ranked. He’s going to be in the upper division of this league every year.” Listen, Auburn’s legit. The Tigers are a title contender. There’s not much they can’t do. Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell were simply too big and too skilled for Ole Miss, which doesn’t have an abundance of post play. Ole Miss had to pick its poison, and Auburn made the Rebels pay, making the extra pass time and again and halting every Rebel rally with a 3-pointer. Auburn was 14-for-28 from deep, working the basketball to create open looks. “I thought we played hard enough to win,” Beard said. “I’m not so sure, just my opinion, that this isn’t one of the better games Auburn’s played. …They had three of four games show up and play, in my opinion, their A-games. “We’re playing hard, man. We’re playing hard. …With about eight minutes left, we’re on the free throw line to cut this thing to a one-possession game. Give our guys credit.” Indeed. Beard pointed something else out, too. It’s just Year 2 of his rebuild — and God, yes, it’s a rebuild — in Oxford. Pearl, meanwhile, has been at Auburn a minute. I covered Auburn for six years. It’s not some basketball Mecca. Pearl has built his program essentially from scratch into a title contender. Beard, to his credit, is unflinchingly always focused on March. Sometimes, it sounds borderline insane, but it’s legitimately his mindset, and on Saturday, as he praised Auburn, I could tell he thought his team may have found something that will help them next month. “The objective is not to only beat these types of teams this time of year,” Beard said. “You’re trying to put yourself in position where in March, you can win games like this. And I don’t know, we’ll see what happens. But I’m confident we can.”

2. Confidence matters. It matters in everything. In business. In relationships. And maybe especially in sports. As I wrote Saturday, there are no moral victories in the Southeastern Conference. These guys are getting paid to win. However, Ole Miss might have gotten a little jolt of confidence Saturday. Twice in the second half, the Rebels pulled to within one point. Each time, Auburn answered. There’s a reason the Tigers have only lost one time this season — and that was at Duke and to the nation’s best player, Cooper Flagg. “I felt like, a couple of different times, we were a play away from tying the game,” said Ole Miss guard Sean Pedulla, who scored 29 points in a losing effort. “I could just feel the energy in the building kind of waiting for that to happen, waiting to explode. The crowd was great, I thought, and we were just a play away a couple of times from making it a lot closer game at the end if not shifting it our way.” Pedulla was asked about his biggest takeaway Saturday. The former Virginia Tech standout has been close before, but he’s never been to the NCAA Tournament. There’s no proof of concept yet to rely on. Sure, Beard has guided multiple teams to March Madness, but he hasn’t gotten Ole Miss there yet. The dream still requires a certain leap of faith. “My biggest takeaway is we’re good enough to play with anybody in the country,” Pedulla said. “I think we knew that, but I think it’s different when you go out and show it against the No. 1 team in the country. They’re obviously really good and really talented and made us pay when we had lapses defensively, whether it was giving them second-chance opportunities or just not following the game plan. They don’t really miss many opportunities as far as making us pay. “We can play with good teams like this. It’s kind of the same story all year. It’s just going to take a little extra discipline, doing what we say we’re going to do in practice and bringing that to the court and executing to beat a team like that.” Later in the postgame press conference, Beard seemed to build on his star guard’s answer. “It validates that we’re a top-25 program,” Beard said. “We need to play a little bit better. Why didn’t we play a little bit better? The opponent, guys. I’ve watched every game they’ve played. If they’re going to go 14-for-28 from the 3-point line, I don’t think Auburn can be beat. We didn’t have much fortune with that. We needed a couple of those shots to rim out, get the rebound. “We were right there today. We just have to keep fighting. I’m extremely proud of our players. I thought we competed against a worthy No. 1 team in the country. It’s early February. I think we can play with teams like this right now. I know we can. We’ll just keep working to where we can beat teams like this in March.” Pearl noticed also. The gregarious Auburn coach is a bit of a basketball ambassador, but he doesn’t just spew nonsense. He gave Ole Miss credit Saturday because he recognized what he was looking at — a program finding its footing and trying to establish itself as a contender. “They absolutely played hard enough,” Pearl said. “They played physically enough. We have two or three really big guys on the front line that play physically and they’re hard to move out. We took advantage of that. “Ole Miss definitely played well enough to win the game, no question. They had a great gameplan and they scored 82 points against us. They scored 48 in the second half. They do that against Auburn, they’re going to beat us a lot.”

3. Up next: Kentucky. First, the facts, courtesy of our colleague at CatsIllustrated.com, Jeff Drummond: With the help of some former Wildcats, John Calipari's much-anticipated return to Lexington was a triumphant one. DJ Wagner, Adou Thiero, and Zvonimir Ivisic -- who all defected to Arkansas along with their coach last spring -- combined for 52 points and made seven of the Razorbacks' SEC-high 13 3-pointers in an 89-79 upset of No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday night at Rupp Arena. Calipari said he was proud of how his players who used to wear the blue and white handled the hype and pressure leading up to the game. "I called them in together and I said are you guys OK going back here, you going to be OK?" Calipari said. "They all said we're fine, coach. We're worried about you. That's the kind of team I have and the kind of players they are... They were good, and they all played well today." Arkansas (13-8, 2-6 SEC) made 13 of 25 shots from beyond the arc. Calipari's squad entered the matchup averaging 5.7 made treys in SEC play and ranked No. 248 nationally in 3-point percentage at 32.5. They also topped their league-play scoring average by 22 points. "It's hard to win in here," said Calipari, who worked the sideline at Rupp Arena for UK from 2009-24. "... We played well. We did. We made a lot of shots. We lost a lot of games where we were 0-for, so it's nice to know we can win games this way." "Congrats to Arkansas," Kentucky head coach Mark Pope said. "I thought they played great basketball tonight. Played really tough, really hard." Kentucky (15-6, 4-4 SEC) lost for the third time in the last four games. The Cats played its second straight game without starting point guard Lamont Butler, a grad senior widely considered their most valuable player, due to a shoulder injury. His absence showed on both ends of the floor as Wagner sliced and diced the UK defense for 17 points and eight assists and the Cats finished upside down again offensively with 11 assists and 14 turnovers. "Complicated stretch for us," said Pope, whose team is also missing backup point guard Kerr Kriisa, who has missed 12 games with a broken bone in a foot that was surgically repaired. "... Just trying to figure out this guard rotation right now." “Its tough," UK grad senior guard Jaxson Robinson said. "We’re asking a lot out of our freshmen right now and guys are playing out of position. We are just doing what we can, but we aren’t using that as an excuse. We just have to figure out a way to move past it and put up some wins.” The Cats shot 48% from the field, made 10 3-pointers of their own, and won the battle on the glass 33-30 but were minus-9 from the arc and minus-13 in fast-break points. Amari Williams led UK with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Jaxson Robinson added 20 points for the Cats. Now, let’s dive into what this loss to Arkansas meant for Kentucky. My friend and colleague, Justin Rowland, is excellent at putting all things Kentucky in perspective. He posted this on X Sunday: “So last night was a worst-case scenario for Kentucky and Pope. Calipari wins what will be remembered as the biggest game of Pope's first season. Would have been like Pitino winning in his return to Rupp. The way Arkansas won - stronger, more athletic, overwhelming - puts the question of POPE and DUDES front and center. We saw the best of Calipari last night. Same "business trip" vibes even some of his later teams flashed at times. You wouldnt trade places with the Hogs in the near or long term, at least right now, but it inflicts a sliver of doubt that will serve as a reference point for skeptics who aren't won over by a 4-4 SEC record to start the year.” He subsequently added: “The take I've lingered on from a few of you is, paraphrased - Cal's guys rode for him, Pope's didn't. In the one they had to win. Its one game though….kinda.” So, Ole Miss is going to welcome a Kentucky team with very hurt feelings into the Pavilion on Tuesday night at 6. It feels like a very big moment in the season. Ole Miss travels to LSU on Saturday night, a tricky spot of sorts, but a very winnable road game for the Rebels. Beat Kentucky on Tuesday and the path to the NCAA Tournament gets really clear. Lose, and the game in Baton Rouge suddenly feels pressure-packed.

4. It’s time for my weekly look at the SEC in the NET, with some thoughts on each team included. Auburn (1) — The Tigers are every bit as good as advertised. Tennessee (4) — The Vols, without Zeigler, whipped Florida by 20. That defense is legit. Florida (5) — But because the Vols’ NET is so good, the loss doesn’t really impact the Gators at all. Alabama (6) — The Tide keeps rolling. A 21-point ho-hum home win over Georgia keeps Alabama in line for a 2- or 3-seed next month. Texas A&M (14) — The Aggies won in South Carolina by four points. It’s really kind of terrifying for everyone else who has to go there this season. At some point, the Gamecocks are going to get someone. Kentucky (19) — Matt Jones will be must-listen this week, I suspect. Missouri (21) — We’re not giving Dennis Gates and Co. enough credit. Ole Miss (23) — The Rebels have everything to play for down the stretch. They’re capable. They just have to close some of these games. Texas (25) — The Longhorns’ slipping into the top 25 in NET is great news for Ole Miss. Mississippi State (31) — The Bulldogs are showing some signs of slipping into bad habits. Example 1: Hubbard taking eight gazillion shots per night isn’t a recipe for winning big games. Georgia (35) — The NET is solid, but the Ls are piling up. Oklahoma (38) — A 30-point win over Vanderbilt should give the Sooners’ NCAA Tournament hopes some juice. Vanderbilt (43) — The Commodores will have to do some soul-searching this week. Arkansas (47) — Saturday night was fun for the Razorbacks, but if they’re going to revitalize any tourney hopes, they’re going to have to make noise this week at Texas and at home versus Alabama. LSU (75) — The Tigers are athletic and play hard, but they don’t have the scorers necessary to win in the SEC this year. South Carolina (92) — Like I said, the Gamecocks’ persistence should be worrisome for opponents. They haven’t quit yet.

5. Jaylon Braxton is still adjusting to life in Oxford and at Ole Miss a month after transferring from Arkansas. The defensive back chose Ole Miss over Texas A&M and Missouri after entering the transfer portal in December. “I feel like everybody has a great mindset and everybody wants to work hard,” Braxton said Saturday. “We’re getting better every single day.” Why Ole Miss? “It was just the coaching staff here and their energy, just the scheme of the defense,” Braxton said. “That was something I wanted to be a part of.” As for his portal experience, Braxton admitted things can get overwhelming, adding that if he ever went through it again, he’d do so with representation. “It happens really fast,” Braxton said. “Everybody is blowing up your phone and you just have to pick schools you’re really serious about and where you’re really considering going. That’s what I did. You talk to the collectives and stuff on campus.” Of course, Braxton doesn’t anticipate returning to the portal. In fact, he plans to follow the path created by former Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos, who is headed to the NFL after one year in Oxford. “I was with Trey on my OV here and I talked to him,” Braxton said. “He was telling me this is a great place to be and if you’re looking to do one-and-done, ‘Shoot, you see how I did it. You can do it too.’”

6. Walter Nolen, JJ Pegues and Princely Umanmielen, among others, are gone from Ole Miss’ stellar defensive line. Ole Miss fans shouldn’t worry. The young bucks who cut their teeth up front in 2024 are ready to take over in the fall. “Last year I was just learning from those guys and I feel like they set a standard for Ole Miss defense, especially at D-line,” Ole Miss defensive lineman William Echoles said Saturday. “I think we just have to continue that standard and just get better every day. “Coming in as a freshman, earning playing time was really hard. I really just tried to earn their respect and show them that I can take over their roles once they leave.” Echoles had nine tackles and half of a quarterback sack last season, but the 6-foot-4, 308-pounder said he, Kam Franklin and others are ready to produce in a big way in 2025. “We’re with each other every day,” Echoles said. “This is our team and we just have to step up and be leaders.”

7. Speaking of stepping up and taking over a big role, Ole Miss center Brycen Sanders is ready to do just that. Sanders, who has waited his turn after signing with Ole Miss out of high school, admitted he gave some fleeting thought to the transfer portal before deciding to remain at Ole Miss. “It’s my third year so it’s kind of my time,” Sanders said. “I’m ready to take that role and get back into it. “I think everyone, when you’re not playing, thinks about wanting to play. That’s the reason you play football — to play. But I’ve always been pretty dead set on Ole Miss. I knew coming here there were fifth- and sixth-years ahead of me and I just had to wait my time and learn from them. Now that they’re all gone it’s my time.” Sanders said he’s up to 315 pounds on his 6-foot-5 1/2-inch frame. He is the odds-on favorite to start at center this fall, and that is a result of the work he’s put in. “They trust me,” Sanders said. “They’ve seen me work hard in practice the last three years. …Center in one of the hardest positions in this offense, especially with how fast we play. It’s just learning the offense, the calls and different techniques.” A lot of those practice reps were spent with quarterback Austin Simmons, who is set to take over for Jaxson Dart this fall. “This past year, we were both on the second team so every practice, it was me and him working reps,” Sanders said. “We have a good relationship.”

8. I went to bed Saturday around 10:30 p.m. I woke Sunday around 7 a.m. My son, Carson, had texted me at 11:32 p.m. I’m glad I didn’t see it live. “Holy shit,” he texted. “Did you see that? Luca Doncic just got traded.” That was all. I assumed he was trying to trick me. I was wrong. As first reported by Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers are sending Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round draft pick to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Dončić, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris in a three-team deal that also includes the Utah Jazz. Dallas officially announced the trade on Sunday morning. NBA reporter Marc Stein reported that Dončić did not request a trade and it was in fact the Mavericks who approached the Lakers about the league-altering deal. The move reportedly blindsided Dončić. Even LeBron James, with his reputation as the Lakers' de facto general manager, was reportedly out at dinner when the trade hit and had no idea it was coming. “I believe that defense wins championships,” Mavs GM Nico Harrison told ESPN, regarding his motivation to trade Doncic for Davis. “I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to win now and in the future.” I’m stunned. Doncic is 25, a certifiable superstar. Davis is 31, a great albeit brittle player. The Mavericks just got old. The Lakers now have a path in a post-James era. In the immediate, the Mavericks may actually be better positioned for a title run this year. Davis further solidifies Dallas’ talented frontcourt and allows the Mavericks to move PJ Washington to the 3. It does put more pressure on Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving in the backcourt, however. Long-term, however, it makes no sense for Dallas. None. Yes, Doncic has some weight issues, but my God, try Ozempic or something. Hire a dietician. Anything. He’s 25, an all-world talent, a demon in the Playoffs, when the game slows. Maybe he had informed Dallas he was going to bolt after next season. That’s all that would justify this. As for the Lakers, look, they weren’t winning anything this year anyway. Oklahoma City, Memphis, Houston, Denver, the Clippers and maybe even Minnesota and Phoenix were better positioned for a Western Conference title than the Lakers. However, landing Doncic gives them a path forward that they didn’t have earlier Saturday — and maybe an excuse to usher James out of Tinseltown as early as after this season.

8b. I didn’t get to see the Reese’s Senior Bowl, but from all accounts, Dart helped himself last week in Mobile, Ala. FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz tweeted on Saturday: “Few guys helped themselves in Mobile more than Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, who not only may have elevated himself into a 1st-rounder, but potentially into the top 10. The three things I keep hearing teams complement him on: - Easy deep ball - Touch/layering - Fluid movement There’s also a growing sentiment that Dart could play early, if need be. Lots of time left before the draft, but he continues to ascend.” More: “Here’s some fun feedback on Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, from a longtime NFL scout: “He’s gonna be a major steal in the draft. Throws the ball down the field as well as anyone, which I realize is kinda this lost skill in today’s game, but that’s what makes him so interesting. Get Dart a couple speed guys and he can really hurt you.” I’ll add this. I’m no NFL evaluator and won’t pretend to be, but all year long, NFL scouts I know said they were intrigued by Dart and viewed him as someone who could really help his case during the draft process. Looks like they were right.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 273 — Côtes de Porc aux Pommes with Apple Potato Bread. For a Sunday dinner to remember, this dish pairs tender pork chops with caramelized apples and a rustic apple-potato bread. Perfectly balancing savory and sweet, it’s comfort food with a French twist. The Chef’s Tidbits — Balancing flavors: The sweetness of apples complements the savory richness of pork chops. For a bolder flavor, try adding a splash of Calvados or apple cider while cooking. — Rustic bread with a twist: Adding grated apple to potato bread brings a subtle sweetness and moist texture. — Pan sauces elevate meals: Deglazing the pan with cider or stock transforms leftover juices into a flavorful sauce, tying the dish together. Things You Will Need: Serving: 4 People Prep time: 20 minutes Cooking time: 40 minutes Utensils Needed: Work surface Peeler and box grater Mixing bowls Cast iron skillet or large sauté pan Nonstick frying pan Baking tray Ingredients Needed: 4 bone-in pork chops (about 1 inch thick) 2 tbsp olive oil 3 tbsp unsalted butter 3 large apples (Honeycrisp or Fuji), peeled, cored, and sliced 1 medium onion, thinly sliced 1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves 1 tbsp sugar ½ cup apple cider or chicken stock Salt and black pepper, to taste For the Apple Potato Bread: 2 cups mashed potatoes (prepared and cooled) 1 large apple, grated (with peel) 1 cup all-purpose flour 1 large egg 2 tbsp unsalted butter (for frying) ½ tsp salt Mise en Place: — Prep pork chops: Pat dry, season generously with salt and pepper, and bring to room temperature. — Prepare apples: Slice the apples and onion. — Mix bread dough: Combine mashed potatoes, grated apple, flour, egg, and salt in a bowl. Form into 8 small rounds and chill for 10 minutes. Cooking Instructions: Step 1: Cook the Pork Chops and Apples — Heat 2 tbsp olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Sear the pork chops for 3–4 minutes per side until golden brown. Remove and set aside. — Lower the heat and melt 2 tbsp butter in the same pan. Add onions and cook until softened. — Add the apple slices, sugar, and thyme. Cook until caramelized, about 5 minutes. — Deglaze the pan with apple cider or stock, scraping up browned bits. Return the pork chops to the pan, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes until tender. Step 2: Make the Apple Potato Bread — Heat 1 tbsp butter in a nonstick frying pan over medium heat. — Pan-fry the dough rounds for 3–4 minutes per side, pressing slightly to flatten, until golden brown and crisp. Drain on paper towels. Final Step and Presentation: Serve the pork chops on a large platter, topped with caramelized apples and onions. Place the apple potato bread on the side. Garnish with a sprig of thyme for a rustic touch. From the Mississippian in Paris! Bon appétit!