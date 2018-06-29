David Morris spends his days mentoring quarterbacks and watching skill players compete as the head of QB Country, a training and development company that he founded.

So, it’s a normal week for the former Ole Miss quarterback to watch throws and catches and work being done. He has spent a great deal of time with former teammate Eli Manning over the years, and he’s worked with Chad Kelly, as well.

Those two former Ole Miss offensive leaders are all over the school record books, and Morris, while helping with the Manning Passing Academy, got a look at the next candidate to potentially emerge with notable marks at the position.

Jordan Ta’amu attended the annual offensive skills event in Louisiana, throwing and refining beside some of the best in the country while tutoring the up-and-coming ages.

“He looked good,” Morris said of Ta’amu. “He’s strong and an athletic kid that’s bigger than I thought. I didn’t know he was that filled out. He has great intangibles and was really impressive in that he’s a guy that fits in and works and excels and doesn’t have to be in your face about it. He just works hard and lets his talent show.”

Ta’amu was pushed into action last season after Shea Patterson injured his knee against LSU. He completed 66.5 percent of his passes and threw for at least 368 yards in each of his first three starts. The junior college transfer finished the year with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions, following a 31-28 win over Mississippi State, when he threw for 247 yards on 10-of-22 passing with two touchdowns.

With Patterson now at Michigan, Ta’amu has spent the offseason knowing it’s his team, and Morris believes that stability is important as he goes into his first full season as the starting quarterback.

“He knows he’s the guy and can get chemistry with receivers and understand the offense and the protections and gain a better understanding of how the run game operates,” Morris said. “That’s so big. Just knowing your role from a leadership standpoint. I think it’s very important to know where you stand, and he knows it’s his team. That will make him better, make him a better leader.”

While Ta’amu was impressive during the majority of his action in 2017, many of the Ole Miss preseason offensive accolades are because of the receivers catching his passes. The Rebels return DaMarkus Lodge, AJ Brown and DK Metcalf, and the latter two joined Ta’amu and Morris at the Manning Passing Academy.

Brown set the school record for receiving yards with 1,252 last season and also has three of the top 10 receiving games in school history — including the No. 1 spot with 233 yards against South Alabama.

Metcalf, who resembles an all-pro defensive end and appears bigger than his listed 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, had seven touchdowns and 646 yards last season. He’s a trendy candidate for a breakout campaign.

“I’ve known DK for a while… and he’s such a talented guy with a physical stature that’s different,” Morris said. “DK reminds me of Julio (Jones) and AJ reminds me of Dez Bryant. Both those guys are first rounders.

“They move so fluidly and are laterally quick. They go up and get it and go after it.”