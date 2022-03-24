QB Country's David Morris: Ole Miss quarterbacks need to have blinders

David Morris has been working with Luke Altmyer for four years now, four offseasons of footwork and improvement and going after goals.

The partnership that started prior to Altmyer’s junior season was then about getting ready for high school seasons and elevating his profile as a high-level prospect.

Altmyer was a four-star signee for Ole Miss out of Starkville, Mississippi. He originally committed to Florida State before giving Ole Miss his pledge in December of 2020.

Morris, who served as the backup quarterback to Romaro Miller and Eli Manning, started the 1998 Egg Bowl and is the head of QB Country, a quarterback training and development company that has trained five FBS national championship quarterbacks since 2012 and nine current NFL quarterbacks.

Ole Miss started spring practice on Tuesday, which is also the beginning of Altmyer’s most competitive quarterback battle to date. After backing up Matt Corral as a true freshman, Altmyer and USC transfer Jaxson Dart are the favorites to take over the position.

Kinkead Dent is also a scholarship quarterback on the roster and will have an opportunity, as well.

With a competition that may go into the fall, Morris’ message for both Altmyer and Dart is to try to have blinders.

“They are in a competition, and with a competition it’s easy to pay attention to everybody else and not focus on yourself,” Morris said. “When you’re thinking about other people, you’re not focused on your meetings and plays and you’re distracted, and you take your mind off what matters and the next plays that you have.

“The temptation is out there to pay too much attention to media and other players. Just go work hard and try not to look up. It gives you your best chance.”

Altmyer and Dent have been with Lane Kiffin, while Dart is brand new to the offense, though there’s some transition for all of them, as offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby left for Oklahoma, and Kiffin reunited with Charlie Weis Jr. who was with FAU during Kiffin’s tenure.

Other than maybe some terminology differences, Kiffin expects the overall style of the offense to remain the same. Weis will call offensive plays for the Rebels.

“There will be a lot of carry over,” Kiffin said. With… Charlie on offense having been with us before. I think that's really good for the players. There will be some changes but not overall. That's what you should do, you win 10 games, you always want to get better and improve and look at new ideas and things.

“But, not totally scratch, kind of like what we did schematically a year ago on defense when we dramatically changed. I don't think you'll see a whole lot of difference from the outside.”

Morris said terminology changes do take time to be comfortable with, but most of all the goal of the spring is comfort with the offense — as the more comfort possible takes away the doubt that can creep in when things are new or unfamiliar.

“I think knowing the playbook and knowing where to go after your first read and first two reads and third and fourth looks (are what’s important),” Morris said. “Being comfortable and confident as a quarterback and decisive and know it and learn it, then the more confident you’ll be. More likely you’ll have success. The insecurity gets taken away.”

Dart started three games as a true freshman at USC and played significant snaps in three others. He completed 62 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. His best game came against Washington State when he threw for 391 yards and four touchdowns.

Altmyer played in five games including meaningful snaps against Auburn and Baylor. Both appearances came after Corral ankle injuries.

Altmyer completed 5-for-8 passes for 18 yards at Auburn and then played the majority of Ole Miss’ 21-7 loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. He was 15-for-29 for 174 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions against the Bears.

“I thought he played well against Baylor in a situation that was so interesting with Matt getting hurt,” Morris said. “It was glimpses of who he is, and then this offseason it was back to square one and getting back to work.”