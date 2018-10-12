Thanks to a rule change, Ole Miss is hosting fall baseball at Swayze Field against another team. The Rebels and Delta State are set for a 12-inning matchup Saturday at 1 p.m., and on October 27 Ole Miss will face Little Rock in Oxford. As the halfway point of fall baseball is around now, here are a few general thoughts about what's going on.

OLE MISS HAS STAYED HEALTHY

Considering Ole Miss is in the early stages of replacing its entire weekend rotation, a healthy fall is important, as pitchers try to lock down roles come spring. A few arms got late starts after summer ball workloads, but no pitchers are completely shut down this fall. That's not common, as four were inactive last year. Junior college transfer Taylor Broadway has been sidelined with some soreness in recent weeks, but it's a healthy group with no injuries. Starting spots can't be earned in the fall, but missing time can be a major detriment given that there are only so many live-ball opportunities before opening day. Fall stats can often be misleading, but Will Ethridge -- who enters as a favorite for a major role -- started this week with the team lead in strikeout percentage and strikeout-to-walk ratio. This time of year those are more important than earned runs or getting barreled up a few times in small sample sizes.

COOPER JOHNSON PUTTING NICE FALL TOGETHER

Cooper Johnson was the No. 1 catcher in the country when he signed with the Rebels, and while the talent is evident, he's had two uneven seasons in Oxford. Ole Miss needs a complete effort from him in his initial draft season. Johnson earned high marks in the summer with Bourne as far as leadership and energy on the field were concerned. He's had a nice fall to this point and seems to have found consistency defensively, which is the strength he has to take advantage of come spring. Johnson reached base six times in his first 13 plate appearances this fall, and while that's not enough data to draw conclusions, success offensively for him is always about quality at-bats more than power or independent run production. Newcomers Hunter Nabors and Knox Loposer are the only other primary catchers on the roster, and outfield Thomas Dillard is getting repetitions there this fall, after doing the same in the Cape League over the summer. Loposer has shown some power with three home runs this fall, but Ole Miss needs Johnson to be consistent and take charge of the spot.

WHO'S IN THE OUTFIELD?

Ryan Olenek and Dillard return after starting in the outfield last season, but Dillard is moonlighting behind the plate, as well, and Olenek is likely to slide over to center after a one-year hiatus as a corner outfielder. Carl Gindl and Tim Elko are each hitting .500 this fall and getting reps out there, and Gindl, a threat running, as well, was tremendous in summer ball, as he continues to provide productive plate appearances. Elko rebounded from a slow start in the summer and is expected to take a major jump offensively as a sophomore. Ole Miss is also looking at Chase Cockrell and Jacob Adams as potential outfield options, though Adams started the majority of the games at second base last season. Anthony Servideo and Grae Kessinger are the favorites in the middle infield at this point, and Tyler Keenan returns after a great freshman year at third base. Gunnar Hoglund, who was a first round draft pick this past summer, is playing first base this fall when not on the mound, though he may be an outfield option as the season gets nearer.

ABOUT THIS DELTA STATE SCRIMMAGE