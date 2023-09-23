Alabama controlled the game coming out of halftime and handed Ole Miss its first loss of the season. The Tide scored on its first three possessions of the second half to erase a one-point deficit and knock off the Rebels, 24-10, in Tuscaloosa.

Ole Miss (3-1) hosts LSU next weekend at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

The Rebels might have held a lead at halftime, but considering Alabama’s mistakes, there was the opportunity to have a larger advantage and more momentum. Caden Davis missed a 34-yard field goal on the final drive before half, and the second quarter was a waste offensively.

Ole Miss couldn’t sustain anything offensively outside of the scoring drive and wasted a half of excellent defensive football. The Rebels didn’t allow a touchdown and got a turnover on three Alabama red-zone opportunities including one that started from the one-yard line after a blocked punt. Alabama won the special teams competition handily, hitting all three field goals.

Lane Kiffin made a point this season to say he believes in feeding the run game even when it’s not dynamic, but the Rebels went completely away from Quinshon Judkins in the second quarter.

On five straight possessions -- four in the second quarter and one after halftime -- Ole Miss punted three times, missed the field goal and then Jaxson Dart threw an ill-advised interception into double coverage. Alabama got back on track after that.

Dart was 20-for-25 for 244 yards, one rushing touchdown and the one interception. Dayton Wade had five catches for 88 yards, and Jordan Watkins had nine catches for 57 yards on 14 targets. Quinshon Judkins had 13 carries for 56 yards. Judkins didn't have a touch during those three straight punts. Ole Miss had 36 yards in the second quarter.

Ole Miss held Alabama to 347 yards which should have been enough, but Jalen Milroe's two deep balls and the lack offense led to the loss.

Ole Miss couldn't find anything down the field offensively, leaving the Rebels to try to drive with short and side-to-side plays that don't fit well against Alabama's speed. Tre Harris played sparingly, and Zakhari Franklin saw his first action, but they never separated consistently in the middle of the field or in the intermediate or deep range.

Beyond the particulars of why Ole Miss lost, the result is a debilitating one for the season. This Alabama team was very beatable, and Milroe was vulnerable, especially in the first half. Suntarine Perkins had his best game as a Rebel, totaling 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

The defense played an A first half, but Ole Miss simply didn’t do enough to make it truly matter. By the start of the fourth quarter, the Ole Miss defense had been on the field nearly 30 minutes and broke down and allowed the Tide to cushion the lead.

After a week of theatrics, the game ended like the three previous ones between Lane Kiffin and Alabama. Now, the Rebels have to regroup and deal with LSU. It can't be like a year ago.

Last season this game set the start to a slide, and Ole Miss didn’t recover from what is annually a bit of a Kiffin Super Bowl. The past week hasn’t been the epitome of a pro mindset and wasn’t a pro result.