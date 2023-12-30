Rapid Reaction: Ole Miss routs Penn State to claim Peach Bowl and 11th win
Ole Miss capped off a historic season and put an eye on the future on Saturday, routing Penn State, 38-25, Saturday in the Chick-Fil A Peach Bowl.
The Rebels finish the season 11-2 and win 11 games for the first time in program history. Ole Miss had never won 10 games in the regular season prior to Lane Kiffin, and the Rebels have done it twice in three seasons. Penn State is 10-3 in 2023.
Ole Miss will be in the top 10 to end the year and almost certainly to begin next season. The win only adds to the high level of offseason momentum, as the Rebels have the top transfer portal class in the country and are expected to retain the majority of their weapons with eligibility remaining.
It was a statement win against a nationally relevant program.
The Rebels are 2-2 in four access bowls since 2014. That's the third most access bowls in the SEC during that span and tied for eighth nationally.
Ole Miss is 26-15 all-time in bowl games.
Jaxson Dart injured his ankle on the first series of the game -- to go along with a already not-100-percent shoulder but gutted through it to throw for 379 yards and three touchdowns. Dart also ran for another. He's a winner and showed toughness all season, sacrificing his body along the way.
It was an additional reason for Ole Miss' lofty 2024 expectations with Dart as the leader of the team. He also has developed excellent chemistry with returning receivers Tre Harris and Caden Prieskorn, who combined for 17 catches, and 270 yards. Penn State simply had no answer for the Rebels' athleticism outside.
Harris, one of the toughest one-on-one matchups in college football, caught seven passes for 134 yards, and Prieskorn had two touchdowns to go with 10 catches and 136 yards.
Quinshon Judkins also got in on the success, rushing for 106 yards on 34 carries. He was up to 129 yards before two late negative rushes.
The Rebels picked up 541 total yards. Penn State allowed 223 yards per game entering the day.
This goes without saying considering its record and recent success, but Penn State is a really talented football team. The Lions are championship caliber outside of their passing game, and this big stage -- against that opponent -- is good for the Rebels.
Penn State was physical up front on both sides and gives Ole Miss another point of reference for what it needs out of the portal on the offensive side and what the production needs to be on the defensive side from the Rebels have already picked up.
The Lions were without their best lineman on offense and multiple defensive starters, but it's still a very good roster and one built in a way that forced Ole Miss to adapt and be creative.
Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. called an elite game offensively, attacking mismatches and adjusting to the lack of success on the offensive front. It was a clinic with play calling and execution.
On the other side, Penn State gashed Ole Miss on its opening drive, but Pete Golding's group stemmed the early momentum and got off the field effectively, using its speed well in pass coverage and developing a good push in the middle. Isaac Ukwu was disruptive in Cedric Johnson's absence.