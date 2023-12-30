Note: RebelGrove's coverage of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning & Heating

Ole Miss capped off a historic season and put an eye on the future on Saturday, routing Penn State, 38-25, Saturday in the Chick-Fil A Peach Bowl.

The Rebels finish the season 11-2 and win 11 games for the first time in program history. Ole Miss had never won 10 games in the regular season prior to Lane Kiffin, and the Rebels have done it twice in three seasons. Penn State is 10-3 in 2023.

Ole Miss will be in the top 10 to end the year and almost certainly to begin next season. The win only adds to the high level of offseason momentum, as the Rebels have the top transfer portal class in the country and are expected to retain the majority of their weapons with eligibility remaining.

It was a statement win against a nationally relevant program.

The Rebels are 2-2 in four access bowls since 2014. That's the third most access bowls in the SEC during that span and tied for eighth nationally.

Ole Miss is 26-15 all-time in bowl games.