Ole Miss knocked off Texas A&M, 38-35, on Saturday in Oxford, scoring late to retake the lead and then celebrating as Zxavian got a finger on a Texas A&M field goal attempt as time expired. Here are the fast takeaways from Oxford.

1. Ole Miss moves to 8-1 on the season for the second consecutive year, but this one feels different. The Rebels win the one to set up the big one, as a trip to Georgia is up next. Ole Miss is in the College Football Playoff picture into the second week of November and has a chance at the first 11-win regular season in program history, though the next opponent is the nation's best. Ole Miss lost its last four games a year ago.

The Rebels then finish with ULM at home and at Mississippi State. A 10-win season and access bowl berth are the minimum expectations following the win over A&M. Ole Miss had never won 10 regular season games prior to 2021. Now there's the chance to tie or eclipse it two years later.

Ole Miss is 20-2 in its last 22 home games.

2. Tre Harris torched Texas A&M, catching 11 passes out of 15 targets for 213 yards and a touchdown. He had a one-handed grab that is the highlight of the year and was a complete mismatch against the Aggies. Jaxson Dart threw for 387 yards and continues to increase his legacy as a hard-nosed winner.

Ole Miss answered with scoring drives following a blocked field goal that turned into a Texas A&M touchdown and after the Aggies took their first lead with fewer than five minutes remaining in the game. The Rebels ran up more than 500 yards of offense against the SEC's top defense in yards allowed coming into the week.

Quinshon Judkins went over the century mark, rushing for 102 yards on 23 carries.

3. The Ole Miss defense was spectacular in the first half, limiting the Aggies to seven points and 134 yards before a bit of a barrage. Texas A&M scored touchdowns on four of five drives starting with its last possession of the first half, and the other was an interception in the end zone on a Max Johnson poor throw.

But, with the game in the balance, the Rebels forced the 47-yard field goal that was blocked for the final margin. Cedric Johnson got to Max Johnson to set them back to start the final series.Texas A&M had 177 yards in the third quarter and 146 in the fourth quarter.