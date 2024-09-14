Rebel Notebook, presented by DeadSoxy: Dart has another big night

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart reacts during the second half of the Rebels' win Saturday at Wake Forest.

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina — On Saturday night, Jaxson Dart threw his first interception since Ole Miss’ loss at Georgia last November. The veteran Ole Miss quarterback didn’t let that one bad decision linger, however. Instead, the Rebels’ third-year starter orchestrated a 96-yard drive to put Wake Forest away in the third quarter. The final play of that drive, a powerful 13-yard run, was quintessential Dart, a gritty effort in which he delivered the blow rather than taking it. "I didn't really want to run him," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. "They were dropping so deep with the three-man rush and there wasn't really anywhere to throw it. We called the quarterback draw there and that's just who he is. It's hard to get him out of that and I was OK with that." Dart completed 26 of 34 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns in No. 5 Ole Miss’ 40-6 win over Wake Forest Saturday, pushing the Rebels to 3-0 as the meat of the schedule approaches. He added six carries for 36 yards and the aforementioned touchdown.

Neal McCready’s postgame notebook is presented by DeadSoxy. Enjoy DeadSoxy’s score sale. Since Ole Miss scored 88 points in Saturday’s win over Wake Forest, take 40 percent off your purchase of the best socks you’ll ever put on your feet. Go to DeadSoxy.com and enter the promo code RebelGrove.

"I was pissed," Dart said. "I was tired of not scoring in the red zone and I told myself whoever was in front of me was going to feel it." "That's awesome," Ole Miss running back Henry Parrish Jr. "You normally see quarterbacks across the country slide. Jaxson Dart has a different mentality." Dart had thrown 178 passes without an interception, the fourth-longest streak in Ole Miss history. Only Matt Corral (234), Stewart Patridge (200) and Jordan Ta’amu (190) have attempted more passes without an interception. Earlier this season, Dart completed 30 straight passes, setting Southeastern Conference records in the process.