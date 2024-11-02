Rebel Notebook, presented by DeadSoxy: Dart, Watkins have record days

in other news
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Jaxson Dart became Ole Miss’ all-time total offense record-holder Saturday.
It was a record-setting day for the third-year Ole Miss quarterback.
Dart surpassed the previous owner of that mark, Bo Wallace. The former Ole Miss quarterback accumulated 10,478 yards of total offense during his heralded career.
Dart earned the record in the second quarter on a 66-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Watkins. The play gave Ole Miss a 28-3 lead on the Rebels’ way to a 63-31 rout of Arkansas at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Dart finished Saturday’s game 25 of 31 passing, good for 516 yards and six touchdowns. Dart added 47 yards rushing on 10 carries
Dart tied the Ole Miss single-game touchdown passing record Saturday. Dart tied Eli Manning and Matt Corral with his six touchdown passes versus Arkansas. Manning threw six touchdown passes in Ole Miss’ seven-overtime loss to Arkansas in 2001 and Corral did the same in a 2020 win over Vanderbilt.
Dart set the record for most passing yards with an 8-yard fourth-quarter pass to Cayden Lee. He was then taken out of the game, replaced by Austin Simmons. The previous record was 513 yards, set by Corral.
Dart also set Ole Miss’ single-game total offense record Saturday. The previous record was 540 yards, set by Archie Manning in a 1969 loss to Alabama.
Neal McCready's postgame notebook is presented by DeadSoxy.
Watkins has career game: Watkins had five touchdown catches Saturday at Arkansas, breaking Tre Harris’ single-game record for touchdowns in a single game, set last season in a season-opening win over Mercer.
Watkins, who has had a lesser role in the Rebels’ offense at times this season, was clearly a huge part of the plan Saturday. Watkins finished with eight catches for 254 yards and touchdowns of 62, 66, 3, 11 and 62 yards.
Watkins also set the Ole Miss record for most yards in a single game Saturday. The previous record was set by Jonathan Mingo versus Vanderbilt in 2022.
OL shake-up: Ole Miss shook up its offensive line again Saturday, this time re-inserting Micah Pettus at right tackle.
Pettus, who didn’t play a week ago in a win over Oklahoma, replaced Nate Kalepo, who didn’t play Saturday.
Jayden Williams, who hasn’t played since early in the season, dressed and went through warm-ups Saturday. However, the Conway, Arkansas, native did not play. Sources indicated to RebelGrove.com this week Williams was set to play versus Arkansas.
Parrish hurt: Ole Miss running back Henry Parrish Jr. was injured with 11 seconds left before halftime Saturday. The former Miami running back suffered what appeared to be a leg injury. He was helped off the field by Ole Miss medical personnel and did not return.
Parrish, Ole Miss’ leading rusher this season, had 10 carries for 22 yards Saturday prior to his injury.
Domonique Thomas, who played previously at Clemson and Georgia State before transferring to Ole Miss in the summer, started the second half and rushed 10 times for 41 yards. Matt Jones, who began the season as the backup to Parrish, returned from injury and dressed Saturday. Jones, however, did not play.
Ulysses Bentley IV played sparingly again Saturday, rushing five times for 11 yards.
Harris out: Ole Miss’ leading receiver this season, Tre Harris, missed his second consecutive game Saturday. Harris, who suffered a groin injury in the Rebels’ overtime loss at LSU last month, dressed but did not go through warm-ups in Fayetteville. He was listed on the official report as a game-time decision.
Prieskorn limited, Wright steps up: Ole Miss tight end Caden Prieskorn, apparently nursing a leg injury, played sparingly Saturday at Arkansas. In his stead, Virginia Tech transfer Dae’Quan Wright had his biggest game in an Ole Miss uniform. Wright, who started for the second consecutive week, had nine catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns versus the Razorbacks.
Paul returns to Fayetteville: Former Arkansas linebacker Pooh Paul made his return to Northwest Arkansas Saturday, this time wearing a white Ole Miss uniform. Paul, who spent three seasons in the Arkansas program, recorded six tackles, including two for losses, broke up a pass and added a quarterback hurry during his triumphant return.
Miscellaneous: Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey was shaken up on a PAT with 14:28 left in second quarter. He returned to the game, though he appeared to aggravate the injury later in the second quarter during a chase of Arkansas quarterback Taylor Green. …Ole Miss defensive tackle JJ Pegues scored his sixth touchdown of the season, a 1-yard run with 6:59 left in the third quarter. ...Ivey was credited with a first-quarter touchdown after Ole Miss recovered a Green fumble for a score in the end zone. Replays appeared to show Suntarine Perkins actually made the recovery.
