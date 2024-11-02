Rebel Notebook, presented by DeadSoxy: Dart, Watkins have record days

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Jaxson Dart became Ole Miss’ all-time total offense record-holder Saturday.

It was a record-setting day for the third-year Ole Miss quarterback.

Dart surpassed the previous owner of that mark, Bo Wallace. The former Ole Miss quarterback accumulated 10,478 yards of total offense during his heralded career.

Dart earned the record in the second quarter on a 66-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Watkins. The play gave Ole Miss a 28-3 lead on the Rebels’ way to a 63-31 rout of Arkansas at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Dart finished Saturday’s game 25 of 31 passing, good for 516 yards and six touchdowns. Dart added 47 yards rushing on 10 carries

Dart tied the Ole Miss single-game touchdown passing record Saturday. Dart tied Eli Manning and Matt Corral with his six touchdown passes versus Arkansas. Manning threw six touchdown passes in Ole Miss’ seven-overtime loss to Arkansas in 2001 and Corral did the same in a 2020 win over Vanderbilt.

Dart set the record for most passing yards with an 8-yard fourth-quarter pass to Cayden Lee. He was then taken out of the game, replaced by Austin Simmons. The previous record was 513 yards, set by Corral.

Dart also set Ole Miss’ single-game total offense record Saturday. The previous record was 540 yards, set by Archie Manning in a 1969 loss to Alabama.