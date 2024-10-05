Rebel Notebook, presented by DeadSoxy: Harris goes down in Rebels' win

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Tre Harris suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter Saturday at South Carolina and did not return to the game. Harris’ injury came on the tail end of a 15-yard reception with 5:03 left in the first half of No. 12 Ole Miss’ 27-3 win over South Carolina. Harris caught three passes for 81 yards in the game. He limped off the field and was taken to a medical popup tent on the Rebels’ sideline. Harris, the Rebels’ leading receiver through the first half of the season with 52 catches, tried to test the ankle several times, including during halftime warm-ups. However, he spent most of the second half Saturday on the Ole Miss sideline without his helmet. With Harris out, Ole Miss shifted Jordan Watkins out wide and relied more heavily on Cayden Lee in the slot. The Rebels also used more formational sets with tight end Caden Prieskorn in the slot. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin did not answer questions regarding Harris' status following Saturday's game. Without Harris, Kiffin said, the Rebels were "big-little," adding the offense was "a little hit and miss because of that."

My postgame notebook is presented by DeadSoxy. Elevate your game day look with socks that financially support the Rebels. Every step you take shapes the future of Ole Miss Athletics. Visit DeadSoxy.com and choose a subscription to receive the latest in Ole Miss styles every month or at an interval that best suits you. Take the next step. Upgrade Your Socks. As always, Stay Soxy!

Injuries piling up for Rebels: Unfortunately for Ole Miss, the injury bug didn’t stop with Harris. The Rebels, already playing without defensive end Princely Umanmielen and offensive tackle Jayden Williams, had a litany of players leave Saturday’s game, at least for a few plays. Center Reece McIntyre left the game for a few series and was replaced by Caleb Warren, who is still working his way back from a preseason injury. McIntyre returned to the game late in the second quarter. Linebacker Pooh Paul appeared to limp off late in the first half and did not start the second half. Paul did return to the lineup in the third quarter. Defensive tackles JJ Pegues and Walter Nolen both required assistance at times Saturday, as did defensive end Jared Ivey, who appeared to be the victim of friendly fire when he collided with cornerback Brandon Turnage. All three played sporadically in the second half, and Pegues appeared to re-injure the shoulder he hurt against Georgia Southern last month in the early portions of the fourth quarter Saturday. Right tackle Micah Pettus got banged up at one point in the third quarter and was replaced with Julius Buelow. Running back Henry Parrish Jr., left with what appeared to be a shoulder injury late in the fourth quarter. Matt Jones replaced him in the lineup.

Kiffin gets 100th win: Kiffin picked up his 100th win as a college head coach Saturday, including 36 during his 4 1/2 seasons at Ole Miss.

Perkins has big game: With Umanmielen out, sophomore Suntarine Perkins started in his place and had a huge game, recording 12 tackles and a quarterback sack. “I just love when a kid fights through when everybody wants to leave, especially when they’re a highly recruited kid, when everything’s not going their way early,” Kiffin said. “He just keeps working. It was awesome for him to get a big-time chance today and make plays.” Perkins said he didn't feel any pressure or extra responsibility Saturday, adding he just feels more comfortable lately. "I'm out there playing fast," Perkins said. "We just wanted to keep (LaNorris Sanders) inside the pocket and cage him in and be able to cover him up."