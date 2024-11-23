Rebel Notebook, presented by DeadSoxy: Harris returns, re-injured at UF

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) hauls in a touchdown pass during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 23, 2024. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris played Saturday for the first time since suffering a groin injury in the Rebels’ overtime loss at LSU last month. Harris' absence in the second half was just one of many flaws for No. 9 Ole Miss' offense. The Rebels rolled up 464 yards of total offense but had all sorts of issues in the red zone and with turnover on their way to a 24-17 loss that ended their College Football Playoff hopes. Harris missed the Rebels’ wins over Oklahoma, Arkansas and Georgia before returning to action Saturday. Harris started and caught one pass, a 43-yard touchdown reception from Jaxson Dart, before appearing to re-injure the groin on an incomplete pass in the second quarter. Harris was helped off the field and straight to the Ole Miss locker room, limping noticeably. He did not return.

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Micah Davis (4) breaks a tackle from Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson (0) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Davis starts at running back: Micah Davis, who has been used as a return specialist and occasional wide receiver this season, started at running back Saturday at Florida. Davis, who transferred to Ole Miss from Utah State at the start of preseason camp, had 11 carries for 27 yards. He also caught two passes for 12 yards. In the first half, he, Dart and defensive tackle/short-yardage quarterback JJ Pegues were the only Ole Miss players to have carries. Ole Miss rushed for just 35 yards in the first half. Pegues had four carries for 13 yards.

