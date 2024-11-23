Rebel Notebook, presented by DeadSoxy: Harris returns, re-injured at UF

Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris played Saturday for the first time since suffering a groin injury in the Rebels’ overtime loss at LSU last month.
Harris' absence in the second half was just one of many flaws for No. 9 Ole Miss' offense. The Rebels rolled up 464 yards of total offense but had all sorts of issues in the red zone and with turnover on their way to a 24-17 loss that ended their College Football Playoff hopes.
Harris missed the Rebels’ wins over Oklahoma, Arkansas and Georgia before returning to action Saturday.
Harris started and caught one pass, a 43-yard touchdown reception from Jaxson Dart, before appearing to re-injure the groin on an incomplete pass in the second quarter.
Harris was helped off the field and straight to the Ole Miss locker room, limping noticeably. He did not return.
Davis starts at running back: Micah Davis, who has been used as a return specialist and occasional wide receiver this season, started at running back Saturday at Florida.
Davis, who transferred to Ole Miss from Utah State at the start of preseason camp, had 11 carries for 27 yards. He also caught two passes for 12 yards. In the first half, he, Dart and defensive tackle/short-yardage quarterback JJ Pegues were the only Ole Miss players to have carries. Ole Miss rushed for just 35 yards in the first half. Pegues had four carries for 13 yards.
Neal’s McCready’s postgame notebook is presented by DeadSoxy. Elevate your game day look with socks that financially support the Rebels. Every step you take shapes the future of Ole Miss Athletics. Visit DeadSoxy.com and choose a subscription to receive the latest in Ole Miss styles every month or at an interval that best suits you. With a subscription you’ll receive 25% off member pricing, FREE shipping and a FREE pair of Juice Kiffin socks with your first order. Only 100 of these exclusive socks remain! Take the next step. Upgrade Your Socks. As always, Stay Soxy!
Injuries pile up for Rebels: Unfortunately for Ole Miss, Harris wasn’t the only Rebel to suffer injuries on Saturday.
Safety Yam Banks was hurt and carted off with 14:56 left in the second quarter. He did not return from what appeared to be a knee injury. Louis Moore replaced Banks in the Ole Miss lineup.
Tight end Dae’Quan Wright was injured with 13 minutes left on a hit from a Florida defender. He returned a series later and had a strong game. Jadon Canady was banged up in the first half. He walked off and returned to the game.
Defensive tackle Walter Nolen suffered what appeared to be a hand injury in the first half. He had the hand taped and returned. Linebacker Pooh Paul was also injured in the second quarter, causing Khari Coleman to play extended snaps. Paul returned to the game.
Right tackle Micah Pettus was injured midway through the third quarter on a Pegues carry, forcing the Rebels to shuffle their offensive line. Julius Buelow replaced Pettus at tackle.
Later in the same drive, on a failed fourth-down attempt by Pegues at the Florida 11-yard-line, center Reece McIntyre appeared to suffer a lower-body injury. Gerquan Scott moved from guard to center and Jeremy James moved into Scott's guard slot when McIntyre could not return.
Saunders makes another big play: Ole Miss defensive back John Saunders Jr. picked up his third interception of the season with 11:21 left in the second quarter, giving Ole Miss possession at its own 45.
On fourth-and-2 on the ensuing possession after Saunders' INT, Ole Miss dialed up play-action with a fake Pegues and a completion to Jordan Watkins for 25 yards. One play later, Dart to Cayden Lee for 22 yards and a touchdown.