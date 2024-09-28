OXFORD — Ole Miss’ offensive line was shaken up again Saturday, as Diego Pounds replaced injured Jaylen Williams at left tackle and Caleb Warren made his season premiere at center. Ole Miss managed just 92 yards rushing and was just 1-for-10 on third-down conversion attempts in the Rebels’ 20-17 loss to Kentucky.

Kentucky sacked Dart four times on Saturday. The first sack came with a three-man rush. Ole Miss last allowed a three-man sack against Georgia last season.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who was 18-for-27 passing Saturday, discussed the loss and more following Saturday’s game.