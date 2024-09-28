Rebel Notebook, presented by DeadSoxy: Offense sputters in loss to UK
OXFORD — Ole Miss’ offensive line was shaken up again Saturday, as Diego Pounds replaced injured Jaylen Williams at left tackle and Caleb Warren made his season premiere at center. Ole Miss managed just 92 yards rushing and was just 1-for-10 on third-down conversion attempts in the Rebels’ 20-17 loss to Kentucky.
Kentucky sacked Dart four times on Saturday. The first sack came with a three-man rush. Ole Miss last allowed a three-man sack against Georgia last season.
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who was 18-for-27 passing Saturday, discussed the loss and more following Saturday’s game.
Captains: Offensive lineman Nate Kalepo, defensive tackle JJ Pegues and wide receiver Jordan Watkins were the Rebels’ captains versus Kentucky.
Miscellaneous: Kentucky won the toss and deferred. Ole Miss took the opening kickoff and drove for a touchdown. …Henry Parrish Jr. was helped off the field twice Saturday but finished with a team-high 62 rushing yards. Matt Jones had three carries for 4 yards. Ulysses Bentley IV did not play on offense. …Defensive end Princely Umanmielen suffered a high ankle sprain in the fourth quarter Saturday. …Defensive end Jared Ivey returned to the lineup after missing the Georgia Southern game.