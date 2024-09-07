Neal McCready's postgame notebook is presented by DeadSoxy. Enjoy DeadSoxy's Labor Day Sale. Buy two pairs of DeadSoxy socks and get one free. Use the code LABORDAY at checkout.

OXFORD — If there was a concern for Ole Miss following the Rebels’ season-opening, 76-0 win over Furman, it was the running game.

Ole Miss rushed for 243 yards in the win over the Paladins, but it wasn’t a dominant performance on the ground.

Saturday, the sixth-ranked Rebels appeared to make it a priority to get the rushing game going, a big part of a 52-3 win over Middle Tennessee.

Ole Miss (2-0) ran on its first four plays of the game. The Rebels settled for a 33-yard field goal from Caden Davis on the opening possession. An 11-yard touchdown run from Henry Parrish Jr., gave Ole Miss a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

"I felt like I had things going," Parrish said.

Matt Jones had four carries on the Rebels’ next possession before being relieved by Parrish, who promptly scored from 11 yards out again to extend the lead to 17-0.

Ole Miss went to halftime leading, 31-3, and with 139 yards of rushing offense. Parrish had 12 carries for 122 yards and Jones had 22 yards on nine attempts. Quarterback Jaxson Dart had five first-half carries for minus-5 yards.

Parrish added a 42-yard run midway through the third quarter, giving him a career high in rushing yards. A 1-yard TD run with 3:10 left gave him his career high in touchdowns in a single game.

"I thought that it was great, like we talked about during the week, to get the run game going," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said.

"I just had the hot hand today and we just rolled with it," Parrish said. "It feels good, knowing I put the work in day in and day out. I don't complain. I just work. I just grind."Parrish, who began his career at Ole Miss before transferring to Miami for two seasons, finished with 14 carries for 165 yards and four touchdowns.

"He had a great summer," Kiffin said. "He got here and his weight was down and he put a lot of good weight on. It's great to see."

"I have to give all the credit to the big boys up front," Parrish said. "I was just reading off my keys. ...I feel good about everything. ...This is why I came back. I love this place. I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world."

Ole Miss finished with 258 rushing yards on 42 carries, an average of 6.1 yards per attempt on the ground.

Kiffin hinted that he expects a couple of interior offensive linemen to return to availability soon. Gerquan Scott and Caleb Warren have missed the first two games of the season due to injuries.