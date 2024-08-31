Neal McCready's postgame notebook is presented by DeadSoxy. Enjoy DeadSoxy's Labor Day Sale. Buy two pairs of DeadSoxy socks and get one free. Get unlimited free pairs with the code LABORDAY. Add three or more pairs to your cart, use the code at checkout and you'll get every third pair on the house. All single pairs site-wide are included.

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) runs after a catch against the Furman Paladins during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

OXFORD -- It was an offensive onslaught. Ole Miss scored on its first eight possessions Saturday on its way to a 76-0 rout of Furman. After a missed field goal on Possession No. 9, the Rebels scored a touchdown on their 10th possession. After two punts, the Rebels scored touchdowns on their 13th and 14th possessions as well. Caden Davis' 41-yard field goal with 11:43 left capped Ole Miss' 15th possession. The Rebels' 52 first-half points were the most for an Ole Miss team in the opening half since at least 1962, per school officials. Ole Miss rolled up 772 yards, including 529 through the air. Jaxson Dart threw for 418 yards and five touchdowns. Matt Jones led the Rebels' rushing attack with 68 yards and two touchdowns. "We're not playing around," Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris said. "That was another main focus that our coaches were telling us and, you know, just not really seeing the whole grand scheme of the game, but really just taking each play by each play and just playing that play and being where your feet are. "And the way we played and taking each play by play is that we have a lot of guys who play a lot of football, a lot of guys who know how the game goes, how the game flows, and how everything's supposed to be. And just having that many guys with that many games under their belt and being able to have that amount of game experience with everybody and with the team, everybody just kind of clicked. So that was really the main focus."

Defense has big night too: Ole Miss not only pitched a shutout versus Furman Saturday, but the Rebels put up monumental defensive statistics. Ole Miss held Furman to 172 yards, including just 26 on the ground. Furman converted just three of 17 third-down opportunities and was 0-for-2 on fourth down. Ole Miss recorded 16 tackles for loss, including four quarterback sacks. Furman recorded just eight first downs. "There's a lot of talk put in about this defense, a lot of energy put into this defense, resources put it into this defense," Kiffin said. "So to see them show up like that was huge."

Simmons makes debut: Redshirt freshman Austin Simmons made his Ole Miss football debut Saturday, completing seven of 16 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. The scoring pass, a 35-yarder to Cayden Lee, came on Simmons' first play from scrimmage. It extended Ole Miss' lead to 59-0. "Yeah, he started well with the touchdown throw," Kiffin said. "Really pretty, pretty throw. He missed his one late that the receiver thought he was going to go to the post, so he threw it. That would have kept the drive alive. But I thought he did some things good and he was a little off on some others." Walker Howard, who got backup snaps last season, came in for the latter part of the fourth quarter and threw two incomplete passes. "Yeah, I think he was very close," Kiffin said. "Both guys had a really good camp, did really well. It was hard decision. I just felt Austin had just played a little better right at the end of the last couple of competitive situations. But it was a very hard decision."

Depth chart released: Ole Miss released its first depth chart of the season a few hours before kickoff Saturday. Of note: — Utah State transfer Micah Davis and freshman Noreel White were listed as co-backups behind Tre Harris. Jordan Watkins, who has been held out of most of the preseason with a hamstring injury, wasn’t listed. Instead, Cayden Lee was listed as the starter at slot, backed by Josh Aka. — Austin Simmons was listed No. 2 at quarterback, ahead of Walker Howard. — Jamarious Brown and William Echoles were listed as co-backups behind Walter Nolen. — There were 18 uses of the word “or” on the Ole Miss depth chart. Furman game captains: Ole Miss’ captains Saturday were defensive lineman JJ Pegues, defensive back Trey Washington and offensive linemen Jayden Williams and Jeremy James. Harris plays: Ole Miss defensive tackle Zxavian Harris, who was charged Aug. 19 with domestic violence and obstructing arrest, was dressed out with his teammates Saturday. Harris played in the fourth quarter and recorded a quarterback sack. Injuries: Offensive lineman Caleb Warren (knee) did not dress out Saturday. Neither did center Gerquan Scott, who was injured in a scrimmage earlier this spring.