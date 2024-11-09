Rebel Notebook, presented by DeadSoxy: Simmons comes up clutch for Rebels

OXFORD — Ole Miss’ College Football Playoff hopes were in dire straights early Saturday.

Jaxson Dart injured an ankle on Ole Miss’ second play from scrimmage. One snap later, Dart was intercepted by Georgia’s Dan Jackson.

Dart limped off the field and headed to the Ole Miss locker room. Georgia, meanwhile, drove 21 yards in seven plays to take a quick 7-0 lead.

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium was silenced.

Enter Austin Simmons.

The Rebels’ backup quarterback, who had only played in mop-up roles in the season’s first nine games, directed a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to let Ole Miss tie the score at 7-7, eliminate any panic that might have been building and reinvigorated the largest crowd in stadium history.

Simmons was 5-for-6 passing, good for 64 yards, on the drive, one that culminated with Ulysses Bentley IV’s 9-yard touchdown run with 6:53 left in the first quarter. He spread the football around, hitting Juice Wells, Dae’Quan Wright, Jordan Watkins and Cayden Lee (twice) to keep the ball moving downfield, exciting the crowd more and more with each completion.

Dart returned for Ole Miss’ next possession and played like the NFL prospect he is, leading the 16th-ranked Rebels to a huge 28-10 win over the second-ranked Bulldogs, but Simmons’ effort drew plenty of praise afterwards.

“He did a great job,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “I didn’t know Jaxson was going to come back in. It didn’t look good to me the way he limped off. I could see him on the (interception) try to throw, try to move and I kind of thought he was done. I talked to Austin right away before we even went on defense. From what I saw, it looked really bad. He could barely get to the sideline. I said, ‘Get ready. Go warm up. We’re going to run the same calls with you.’ It kind of shows our confidence in him, first play, to run naked bootleg and let him throw on the first play against Georgia.

“The guy’s done a great job in practice and it showed up today.”

Dart said Simmons' drive "really changed the momentum of the game."

"I'm so proud of him," Dart said. "He's a helluva player. Him just being able to come in and manufacture a drive like that, one that resulted in a touchdown, was huge. It really provided a spark for our team."

“I told him after the game I was proud of him,” Ole Miss linebacker Pooh Paul. “It was awesome for him to go in there and show what he can do."