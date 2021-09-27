Rebel Notebook, presented by JFQ Lending: Corral focused on just one thing

Hi Everyone, mortgage rates are still at record low figures so even if you’ve done something recently it still makes sense to reach out and just see if JFQ Lending can do better. If it doesn’t make sense, they’ll tell you! JFQ Lending has helped hundreds of other Rivals members with their mortgage needs ~ give them the opportunity to do the same for you!JFQ Lending can help with your refinance OR purchase so if you’re in the market, they’re here to do the work for you. Click this link to fill out a brief questionnaire .

OXFORD -- There is a different vibe around the Ole Miss program this week as it prepares for its annual date with Alabama, quarterback Matt Corral said Monday.

Corral caught himself mid-answer Monday and clarified his remarks. No one is providing bulletin board material for the guys in Tuscaloosa. Corral made sure he made that perfectly clear.

Still, his answer was reflective of a newfound confidence in Oxford as the 12th-ranked Rebels (3-0) get ready to face No. 1 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 in the Southeastern Conference) Saturday in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m., CBS).

"I think last year we were more worried about playing Alabama than we are this year," Corral said, quickly realizing he didn't exactly fully express his answer. "I should rephrase that so you don't take it and run with it. We're not worried who we're playing. We're worried about how we handle each practice individually. We're worried about today. We're not worried about Alabama, even though they are a great team and they are the best team we're going to face this year. We're not worried about them right now. We're worried about having the best practice that we can today."

Through three games, Corral is 66-for-96 passing, good for 997 yards and nine touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception. Corral is not resting on his laurels, however. During the Rebels' open date, Corral said, he pushed his teammates to focus as if Ole Miss was heading to Tuscaloosa last week. He wanted pressure applied even when the pressure isn't there.

Of course, there's a ton of hype as Saturday nears. Ole Miss can vault into the top 10 and into the national title conversation with a win. Corral can claim the top spot in the early race for the Heisman Trophy with a strong performance and a win. He said Monday, however, he's not thinking about those things.

"That's cool, right?" Corral said. "That's awesome that people are saying that, but it's not a point of focus. I'm not putting any energy into it, so the team shouldn't either, and they don't. ...It's just really focusing on the now rather than later."

Corral said he has to make sure he takes what Alabama gives him Saturday, knowing he can't take deep shots that aren't there.

"As long as I keep going to my check down and keep getting where I'm supposed to get to, I'm allowing (Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby) to keep calling those plays because we're consistently getting yards," Corral said. "That just comes from trust and me being the second year in the system, I think, helps a lot."

Corral said Alabama's defense is full of physical, athletic players. The key Saturday, he said, is staying in the system and executing.

"These guys don't get beat very easily," Corral said. "They're a well-oiled machine defense and it's going to take a lot to bring them down. It's definitely going to be a tough match, for sure."