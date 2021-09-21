Rebel Notebook, presented by JFQ Lending: Ealy confident in Rebs' chances

OXFORD -- Jerrion Ealy knows the opportunity ahead of Ole Miss on Oct. 2 in Tuscaloosa.

He knows his Rebels, currently ranked No. 13 in both major national polls, are going to get a shot at likely unbeaten, likely No. 1, defending national champion Alabama at 2:30 p.m. on that Saturday afternoon in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"I don't believe there's anybody who can beat us but ourselves," Ealy said. "So if we go out there and don't beat ourselves, we're in good shape."

Ealy acknowledged there's a different mindset inside the Manning Center than when he first arrived in Oxford in 2019. That season ended in disappointment and the firing of Matt Luke and his all but one member of his coaching staff. Enter Lane Kiffin, Jeff Lebby and Co., and suddenly, Ole Miss' offense is one of the most explosive units in college football.

"It is a big difference from when I first got here," Ealy said. "I would say this, and not to say with the old coaching staff that football wasn't important, but with this football staff, it's highly different. It's very, very different. Football is very important and we have the team and the right systems in place offensively and defensively to go out and showcase our ability to the best of our abilities. ...And the preparations. I feel like we're a lot better prepared now than we were my freshman year."

"It was just like we're preparing for them. We didn't go out and actually prepare for them, but everybody practiced like we were playing 'Bama Saturday. That's how we have to practice, even though we have a bye. I still think we should practice like we're going to go out and play. Why not get ready now so you don't have to get ready later?"

So far this season, Ealy is still searching for his role a bit in the Rebels' four-headed rushing attack. Ealy has 188 yards rushing and one touchdown on 31 carries, five more yards than Henry Parrish Jr. has accumulated through three games. Quarterback Matt Corral has 33 rushes for 158 yards and five touchdowns while Snoop Conner has picked up 125 yards and three TDs on the ground.

"You never know how a season goes," said Ealy, who has added six receptions for 78 yards. "You can only have aspirations and hope the way it goes the way you want it to go. This is life, so therefore, everything is not going to go your way.

"I feel like for my part, I've been slacking a little bit, so over these next couple of weeks, I have to go out and make a strong impression. Just with the touches I've been given, it feels like I've left a lot of yards out there. I have to get better over the next couple of weeks."

Ealy was asked about NIL deals on Tuesday, the day after Ole Miss football and Tupelo-based Blue Delta Jeans consummated a deal. Ealy said he hasn't pursued many NIL deals of his own.

"I let that off the field stuff be off the field," Ealy said. "Right now, I'm focused on going out and winning a national championship, just like I promised the people of Mississippi in 2019."