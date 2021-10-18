Rebel Notebook, presented by JFQ Lending: Jackson steps up

Hi Everyone, mortgage rates are still at record low figures so even if you’ve done something recently it still makes sense to reach out and just see if JFQ Lending can do better. If it doesn’t make sense, they’ll tell you! JFQ Lending has helped hundreds of other Rivals members with their mortgage needs ~ give them the opportunity to do the same for you!JFQ Lending can help with your refinance OR purchase so if you’re in the market, they’re here to do the work for you. Click this link to fill out a brief questionnaire.

Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson hauls in a touchdown reception from Matt Corral Saturday during the Rebels' 31-26 over Tennessee. (Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports)

OXFORD -- Dannis Jackson didn't lack confidence, but his performance Saturday in Knoxville did nothing but bolster his self-esteem. That's a good thing, as it appears Jackson's role in Ole Miss' offense is growing at a rapid pace. Jackson hauled in a 33-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter Saturday, a big play in Ole Miss' 31-26 win at Tennessee. Jackson finished with two catches for 42 yards. "It was big," Jackson said. "It was nothing I wasn't prepared for. I was getting the reps and things like that. At that point, I just had to execute and play. "I already had confidence in myself, but once I made that play, that showed me it can be done and I just need to go do it again." Jackson and No. 12 Ole Miss (5-1 overall, 2-1 in the Southeastern Conference) faces LSU (4-3, 2-2) Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will be televised nationally by CBS.

Springer provides spark for Rebels' defense

Ole Miss safety Jake Springer hadn't played since the Rebels' season-opening win at Louisville. He showed no signs of rust in his return Saturday at Tennessee, recording 11 tackles, including a quarterback sack. "I just help as much as I can wherever I need to, be versatile," Springer said. "Everyone in our safeties room is versatile and play a whole lot of different positions. Whenever our number is called, we step up and make a play." Springer played a lot close to the line of scrimmage in Knoxville, allowing Otis Reese to play more in the middle of the field. "We're all able to move around," Springer said.

Corral honored

Ole Miss junior quarterback Matt Corral was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week Monday following his performance in the Rebels' 31-25 win at Tennessee. Corral accounted for 426 total yards, including a career-high 195 yards on the ground, in leading Ole Miss at Tennessee. He became the first Rebel to rush 30 times in a game since 2007 when BenJarvus Green-Ellis carried the ball 33 times vs. Missouri. The Ventura, California, native finished the game 21-of-38 for 231 yards and two passing touchdowns. Corral moved into No. 3 in total offense and passing touchdowns in the Ole Miss career record book. Dating back to the 2019 season, Corral has thrown a touchdown in 18 straight games, the second-longest streak in school history. Corral trails only Chad Kelly, who owns the record with 22 straight games with a passing TD from 2015-16. On the season, Corral has thrown for 1,728 and 14 touchdowns, while running for 75 yards per game and eight rushing TDs. He's one of just two FBS quarterbacks (Malik Willis, Liberty) with at least 14 passing TDs and eight touchdowns on the ground. Prior to this season, Corral had just seven career rushing TDs in three seasons for the Rebels.

Rebels-Auburn time set