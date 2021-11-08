Rebel Notebook, presented by JFQ Lending: No shortage of respect for Aggies

Hi Everyone, mortgage rates are still at record low figures so even if you’ve done something recently it still makes sense to reach out and just see if JFQ Lending can do better. If it doesn’t make sense, they’ll tell you! JFQ Lending has helped hundreds of other Rivals members with their mortgage needs ~ give them the opportunity to do the same for you!JFQ Lending can help with your refinance OR purchase so if you’re in the market, they’re here to do the work for you. Click this link to fill out a brief questionnaire .

OXFORD -- Jerrion Ealy has nothing but respect for Texas A&M's defense.

The Aggies' veteran defensive line, a unit that consists of graduate Michael Clemons, senior Jayden Peevy and Tyree Johnson and junior DeMarvin Leal, leads a defensive unit that ranks second in the country in scoring defense (14.7 points per game) and third in the Southeastern Conference -- ninth nationally -- in total defense (317.8 yards per game).

Linebacker Aaron Hansford leads the Aggies with 64 tackles. Defensive back Antonio Johnson has 58 tackles, second only to Hansford.

"They've very good overall," Ealy said. "They've got a good front. They play four-down and they've got four of the best guys in our conference."

Of course, Ole Miss didn't get to its station in the college football season by being bad. The Rebels have some gaudy numbers as well. Ole Miss is top-10 in the country in total offense (524.2 yards per game), rushing offense (237.9 yards per game) and first downs (241).

So, it figures, something will have to give Saturday night at 6 when No. 11 Texas A&M (7-2 overall, 4-2 SEC) and No. 12 Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2) get together at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Rebels struggled to establish the run last Saturday against Liberty. Ealy said it was a group failure of "getting to our landmarks and giving ourselves a chance."

"There's stuff we can work on," Ealy said. "We just have to get better as a group getting to our landmarks and pressing blocks."

Ealy's use has been sporadic in recent weeks. He played a big role in a win over LSU, barely saw the football in a loss at Auburn and then picked up 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win over Liberty.

"No matter what, you have to practice hard at the end of the day," Ealy said. "No matter if you get the ball 30 times or no times, the goal is always to go out and do what you can to the best of your ability. I don't worry about reps or when I'm going to play or any of that. It's just a matter of when I do get the ball, what am I going to do with it? It doesn't matter if you get the ball 30 times if you don't do anything with it, what's the point of getting the ball 30 times?"

Ealy and the Rebels will have to be on top of their games to move the ball against Texas A&M. However, he's confident they will be.

"It's going to be a task," Ealy said. "But it's going to be a task we're capable of handling. It's going to be a good game."