Rebel Notebook, presented by JFQ Lending: Parrish enjoys career day

OXFORD -- Henry Parrish Jr. was asked Monday if his performance against Arkansas this past Saturday was the best of his young college career.

He thought for just a second before answering in the affirmative. He paid attention to the details during Ole Miss' 52-51 win over Arkansas and completed his assignments.

"I felt like I did OK," Parrish said.

With Jerrion Ealy out due to a concussion suffered Oct. 2 at Alabama, Parrish was more than OK. He rushed for 111 yards and combined with Snoop Conner to provide the Rebels with a balanced offense in a wild affair at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

"It's great," Parrish said. "The motto is 'Score From Far.' We made big plays and just have to keep it going. We just have to keep working and keep pushing it forward."

Parrish said the Rebels took advantage of Arkansas' "over-aggressive defense" on Saturday, something that was planned all week.

Of course, Parrish said he always knew the running game would be a big part of Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby's offense.

"This is a good offense to play in," Parrish said. "Everyone knows who Lane Kiffin is and what he's got going on. That's a good opportunity for me. ...That was the plan from the get-go."

Parrish and the 13th-ranked Rebels (4-1 overall, 1-1 in the Southeastern Conference) travel to Tennessee (4-2, 2-1) Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) in a key game for both teams. Parrish said he's going in expecting a shootout and planning to try to score on every possession.

"That's the motto," Parrish said. "It's the same thing. You have to keep working, slow guys down, keep harping on the details and keep going."