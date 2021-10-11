Rebel Notebook, presented by JFQ Lending: Parrish enjoys career day
Hi Everyone, mortgage rates are still at record low figures so even if you’ve done something recently it still makes sense to reach out and just see if JFQ Lending can do better. If it doesn’t make sense, they’ll tell you! JFQ Lending has helped hundreds of other Rivals members with their mortgage needs ~ give them the opportunity to do the same for you!JFQ Lending can help with your refinance OR purchase so if you’re in the market, they’re here to do the work for you. Click this link to fill out a brief questionnaire.
OXFORD -- Henry Parrish Jr. was asked Monday if his performance against Arkansas this past Saturday was the best of his young college career.
He thought for just a second before answering in the affirmative. He paid attention to the details during Ole Miss' 52-51 win over Arkansas and completed his assignments.
"I felt like I did OK," Parrish said.
With Jerrion Ealy out due to a concussion suffered Oct. 2 at Alabama, Parrish was more than OK. He rushed for 111 yards and combined with Snoop Conner to provide the Rebels with a balanced offense in a wild affair at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
"It's great," Parrish said. "The motto is 'Score From Far.' We made big plays and just have to keep it going. We just have to keep working and keep pushing it forward."
Parrish said the Rebels took advantage of Arkansas' "over-aggressive defense" on Saturday, something that was planned all week.
Of course, Parrish said he always knew the running game would be a big part of Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby's offense.
"This is a good offense to play in," Parrish said. "Everyone knows who Lane Kiffin is and what he's got going on. That's a good opportunity for me. ...That was the plan from the get-go."
Parrish and the 13th-ranked Rebels (4-1 overall, 1-1 in the Southeastern Conference) travel to Tennessee (4-2, 2-1) Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) in a key game for both teams. Parrish said he's going in expecting a shootout and planning to try to score on every possession.
"That's the motto," Parrish said. "It's the same thing. You have to keep working, slow guys down, keep harping on the details and keep going."
Finley
A.J. Finley played all 95 defensive snaps Saturday, joining fellow defensive back Otis Reese in that category. Linebacker Chance Campbell played 86, while four other Rebels played at least 60 defensive snaps.
Finley knows that's not ideal, but he said Monday he attacks the grind mentally.
"I think it's more of a mindset of finish the game off," Finley said. "You know you have to go 90-something snaps going into the game. You're not really expecting that, but you just have to give it all to your team and finish it out."
Ole Miss allowed 676 yards of total offense to Arkansas. Finley said tackling was an issue.
"I think it's more tackling more aggressively and tackling lower on bigger guys," Finley said. "Not tackling big guys up high. That's not going to work for us."
Finley said Arkansas' big plays and penalties really hurt Ole Miss in the second half.
"I feel like we made a stop when it mattered, but we have to work on finishing the game more," Finley said.
Tennessee has a lot of speed and uses tempo and the running game as its primary weapon, and given Ole Miss' struggles against the run in recent weeks, the Rebels know what's coming.
"I definitely have confidence," Finley said. "If you watch the film, there are definitely plays to be made. We're there, but we just have to make a play. I still have confidence in the defense."
Time set for LSU-Ole Miss
The Southeastern Conference has announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Oct. 23 home football game vs. LSU, with the contest televised on CBS.
The game will mark the 110th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and LSU dating back to 1894. The Tigers are the Rebels’ second-most played opponent behind Mississippi State.
Broeker honored
Ole Miss left tackle Nick Broeker was named Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week by the SEC Monday following the Rebels’ 52-51 win over Arkansas.
Broeker helped pave the way for 611 offensive yards, including 324 on the ground, in the win. He graded out at 90 percent against the heralded Razorback front and helped Matt Corral become only the second QB to throw for 200 yards against the Arkansas passing defense, which came into the game ranked No. 2 in FBS.
The Springfield, Illinois, native cleared the path for a pair of 100-yard rushers for the first time since the 2020 Alabama game, while Corral was just six yards shy of being a third.