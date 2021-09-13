Rebel notebook, presented by JFQ Lending: Parrish's role growing
OXFORD -- In high school, Henry Parrish Jr. was the bell cow.
At Columbus High School in Goulds, Fla., Parrish rushed for 4,653 career yards. The accolades felt good. The wear and tear on his body did not.
Now, Parrish is part of a running back corps at Ole Miss that is testing opponents, and that is enabling him to always attack with fresh legs.
Through two games, Parrish has a team-leading 110 yards on 16 carries. On Saturday, in No. 17 Ole Miss' 54-17 win over Austin Peay, Parrish added three catches for 18 yards.
"I think I've played very well, but not as, our running backs coach (Kevin Smith) said, not as I'm supposed to play," Parrish said Monday. "But the details and the production, I just have to keep moving forward and strive."
Parrish, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound speedster, said he has to work on finding his landmark, on putting his eyes on the linebacker better and finding his creases. Tulane (1-1) heads to Ole Miss on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN2), and No. 1 Alabama and No. 20 Arkansas loom in the coming weeks. Parrish said there's no chance he'll be looking ahead.
"Just get in the film room every day and prepare ourselves for our opponent and come up out with attitude every day and grind and do work," Parrish said. "We've got to get better.
"(Tulane) is aggressive. They get around the ball. We just have to make guys miss and focus on my details and put myself in the right position to succeed."
Jerrion Ealy has rushed 16 times for 85 yards this season. Snoop Conner has added 13 carries for 83 yards. Quarterback Matt Corral has 20 carries for 90 yards. Kentrel Bullock has even gotten in on the balanced attack, rushing nine times for 52 yards.
"It's going to be like that all year," Parrish said. "We're going to have to get in a groove and pay attention to details and make it go. In high school, I used to get the ball every carry. In college, it's like way different. All that contact, it's not so good for the body. You just have to keep going and take care of your body so you can produce."
Parrish said he thinks the Rebels' running attack is about to break out.
"It's right there in front of us," Parrish said.
Campbell has respect for Green Wave
Linebacker Chance Campbell has 11 tackles so far this season for his new team, one of six Rebels in double-digits in that category.
He said Monday the Rebels will need a strong team effort against Tulane's talented offense Saturday.
"I think they play with a ton of heart," Campbell said. "They're fairly multiple. They have a wide variety of offense and they hit you with a lot of volume. I think they're a talented team. They followed from Week 1 to Week 2 and there's a lot to get ready for and it's a big challenge."
Tulane lost in its opener, 40-35, at No. 2 Oklahoma but bounced back with a win over Morgan State this past Saturday at Birmingham's Legion Field. Quarterback Michael Pratt has thrown for 420 yards and five touchdowns.
Campbell said Ole Miss' defensive production is coming from a lot of different areas, adding that's the key to becoming an even tougher unit.
"I think you can never hurt from gaining some more consistency," Campbell said. "We see what it looks like when we play well. We play with great effort and great technique. It's just making sure that's an every-down thing."
Rebel rumblings
-- Ole Miss leads its series with Tulane, 70-15-2 and have won 11 straight against the Green Wave.
-- Ole Miss has lost just two non-conference games since 2012, a 2015 loss at Memphis and 2019 loss to California. Dating back to a 38-0 win over Tulane on Nov. 12, 1994, Ole Miss is 54-15 against non-SEC foes.
-- Ole Miss is one of only three teams in the FBS to have more than four players average more than 40 rushing yards per game.
-- Ole Miss leads the nation through two games with seven fourth-down conversions. No other SEC team has converted more than three fourth downs.