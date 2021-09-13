Rebel notebook, presented by JFQ Lending: Parrish's role growing

OXFORD -- In high school, Henry Parrish Jr. was the bell cow.

At Columbus High School in Goulds, Fla., Parrish rushed for 4,653 career yards. The accolades felt good. The wear and tear on his body did not.

Now, Parrish is part of a running back corps at Ole Miss that is testing opponents, and that is enabling him to always attack with fresh legs.

Through two games, Parrish has a team-leading 110 yards on 16 carries. On Saturday, in No. 17 Ole Miss' 54-17 win over Austin Peay, Parrish added three catches for 18 yards.

"I think I've played very well, but not as, our running backs coach (Kevin Smith) said, not as I'm supposed to play," Parrish said Monday. "But the details and the production, I just have to keep moving forward and strive."

Parrish, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound speedster, said he has to work on finding his landmark, on putting his eyes on the linebacker better and finding his creases. Tulane (1-1) heads to Ole Miss on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN2), and No. 1 Alabama and No. 20 Arkansas loom in the coming weeks. Parrish said there's no chance he'll be looking ahead.

"Just get in the film room every day and prepare ourselves for our opponent and come up out with attitude every day and grind and do work," Parrish said. "We've got to get better.

"(Tulane) is aggressive. They get around the ball. We just have to make guys miss and focus on my details and put myself in the right position to succeed."

Jerrion Ealy has rushed 16 times for 85 yards this season. Snoop Conner has added 13 carries for 83 yards. Quarterback Matt Corral has 20 carries for 90 yards. Kentrel Bullock has even gotten in on the balanced attack, rushing nine times for 52 yards.

"It's going to be like that all year," Parrish said. "We're going to have to get in a groove and pay attention to details and make it go. In high school, I used to get the ball every carry. In college, it's like way different. All that contact, it's not so good for the body. You just have to keep going and take care of your body so you can produce."

Parrish said he thinks the Rebels' running attack is about to break out.

"It's right there in front of us," Parrish said.