Rebel Notebook, presented by JFQ Lending: Pearson pressed into primary role
Hi Everyone, mortgage rates are still at record low figures so even if you’ve done something recently it still makes sense to reach out and just see if JFQ Lending can do better. If it doesn’t make sense, they’ll tell you! JFQ Lending has helped hundreds of other Rivals members with their mortgage needs ~ give them the opportunity to do the same for you!JFQ Lending can help with your refinance OR purchase so if you’re in the market, they’re here to do the work for you. Click this link to fill out a brief questionnaire.
OXFORD -- Jahcour Pearson had some ties to Ole Miss, so last season, he started watching Ole Miss games.
His former high school coach, Ole Miss director of recruiting Devin Bush Sr., is on the Rebels' staff. Last season, Ole Miss' top receiver was Elijah Moore, was a childhood friend of Pearson's from their hometown of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
"One day, I was just like, 'You know, I want to go to Ole Miss,'" Pearson said. "They have a nice offense and I wanted to play in that offense for my last year."
Pearson had played in 33 games at Western Kentucky, hauling in 75 catches for 804 yards and seven touchdowns during his Hilltoppers career.
"I told Coach Bush, 'However you can make it happen, I'll do it, no matter what.' Scholarship or no scholarship, it wasn't a big thing on my mind," Pearson said. "I just wanted to be able to play in this type of offense."
Eight games into Ole Miss' season, Pearson is suddenly playing a big role in the Rebels' offense. The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder caught seven passes for 135 yards in the Rebels' 31-20 loss at Auburn Saturday, and with three starters -- Jonathan Mingo, Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond -- either out or severely hobbled, he could be a primary target of Matt Corral's Saturday when Ole Miss (6-2) entertains Liberty (7-2). The game kicks off at 11 a.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network.
"I was just trying to make every play that came my way and trying to find a way to help my team win," Pearson said. "I don't want to put pressure on myself. I just want to go out there and execute and do my job to my best ability."
Pearson, Jadon Jackson, Dannis Jackson, John Rhys Plumlee and J.J. Henry figure to make up most of the receiving corps Saturday if the injured players can't return.
"We've got a lot of guys capable of making big plays," Pearson said.
Rebels bracing for Liberty's Willis
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Monday more than 20 NFL scouts, including several general managers, will be in Oxford Saturday.
They're there, of course, to see Ole Miss' Matt Corral. But they're also there to see another likely first-round selection, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.
Willis has completed 140 of 210 attempts this season, good for 1,986 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's also rushed for 879 yards and nine touchdowns on 126 carries.
"He's definitely going to be a challenge," Ole Miss safety A.J. Finley said. "He's a mobile guy and he can really extend plays with his legs, so I feel like one of the biggest things is going to be to contain him and not let him extend plays with his legs and when he does extend plays, make sure we get to him and attack."
Finley said Ole Miss' defense is focused this week on putting four quarters together. For the last few weeks, the Rebels' defense has gotten off to tough starts before settling in and playing well. With Ole Miss' offense so banged up, that might not be a luxury the defense can afford moving forward.
"I feel like we need to just come together and realize what we can do," Finley said. "I think one thing we can do is realize we can do it and just go out there and do it."
Corral tabbed as Maxwell semifinalist
Corral was named a semifinalist for the 85th Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday.
Corral, one of 15 semifinalists for the prestigious award, has helped lead Ole Miss to a 6-2 record and a No. 15 ranking in the latest polls. The junior from Ventura, California, has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,203 yards and 15 touchdowns, with just two interceptions.
Corral also leads the Rebels on the ground with 519 rushing yards and 10 TDs. The 10 rushing TDs are the third-most ever by a Rebel quarterback in a single season. He ranks No. 8 in the FBS in total offense (340.2).
The last three SEC players to tally 15 passing TDs and 10 rushing touchdowns through the first eight games of the season were Dak Prescott (2014), Johnny Manziel (2012) and Tim Tebow (2007). Three finalists for each award will be announced on Nov. 23 and a final round of voting will take place at that time.
Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA head football coaches, sports information directors and selected national media.
Rebels-Aggies time set
The Southeastern Conference has announced a 6 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Nov. 13 home football game vs. Texas A&M, with the contest televised on ESPN.
This will be the 13th all-time meeting between the Rebels and Aggies. Eight of the last nine contests have been played at night.