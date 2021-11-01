Rebel Notebook, presented by JFQ Lending: Pearson pressed into primary role

Hi Everyone, mortgage rates are still at record low figures so even if you’ve done something recently it still makes sense to reach out and just see if JFQ Lending can do better. If it doesn’t make sense, they’ll tell you! JFQ Lending has helped hundreds of other Rivals members with their mortgage needs ~ give them the opportunity to do the same for you!JFQ Lending can help with your refinance OR purchase so if you’re in the market, they’re here to do the work for you. Click this link to fill out a brief questionnaire .

OXFORD -- Jahcour Pearson had some ties to Ole Miss, so last season, he started watching Ole Miss games.

His former high school coach, Ole Miss director of recruiting Devin Bush Sr., is on the Rebels' staff. Last season, Ole Miss' top receiver was Elijah Moore, was a childhood friend of Pearson's from their hometown of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

"One day, I was just like, 'You know, I want to go to Ole Miss,'" Pearson said. "They have a nice offense and I wanted to play in that offense for my last year."

Pearson had played in 33 games at Western Kentucky, hauling in 75 catches for 804 yards and seven touchdowns during his Hilltoppers career.

"I told Coach Bush, 'However you can make it happen, I'll do it, no matter what.' Scholarship or no scholarship, it wasn't a big thing on my mind," Pearson said. "I just wanted to be able to play in this type of offense."

Eight games into Ole Miss' season, Pearson is suddenly playing a big role in the Rebels' offense. The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder caught seven passes for 135 yards in the Rebels' 31-20 loss at Auburn Saturday, and with three starters -- Jonathan Mingo, Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond -- either out or severely hobbled, he could be a primary target of Matt Corral's Saturday when Ole Miss (6-2) entertains Liberty (7-2). The game kicks off at 11 a.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network.

"I was just trying to make every play that came my way and trying to find a way to help my team win," Pearson said. "I don't want to put pressure on myself. I just want to go out there and execute and do my job to my best ability."

Pearson, Jadon Jackson, Dannis Jackson, John Rhys Plumlee and J.J. Henry figure to make up most of the receiving corps Saturday if the injured players can't return.

"We've got a lot of guys capable of making big plays," Pearson said.