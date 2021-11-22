Rebel Notebook, presented by JFQ Lending: Rebels gearing up for Egg Bowl

Hi Everyone, mortgage rates are still at record low figures so even if you’ve done something recently it still makes sense to reach out and just see if JFQ Lending can do better. If it doesn’t make sense, they’ll tell you! JFQ Lending has helped hundreds of other Rivals members with their mortgage needs ~ give them the opportunity to do the same for you!JFQ Lending can help with your refinance OR purchase so if you’re in the market, they’re here to do the work for you. Click this link to fill out a brief questionnaire .

OXFORD -- Jonathan Mingo knows he won't be 100 percent healthy until sometime after the season, but not feeling perfect isn't going to keep him off the field Thursday night.

"I'm good enough to go," Mingo said. "I've got brothers who are hurt. I'm hurt, too. We're going to fight to the end.

"I really don't try to think about pain. I just try to do my assignment and get the job done, so when I'm in the game, I don't think about the pain. I just focus on my job."

Mingo has 16 catches this season, but he's played in just four games. Prior to the Rebels' fourth game of the season, a trip to Alabama, Mingo suffered a broken foot. He got back on the field for the first time this past Saturday, catching a pass during the Rebels' 31-17 over Vanderbilt.

Mingo and No. 8 Ole Miss (9-2 overall, 5-2 in the Southeastern Conference) will try to wrap up a New Year's Six bowl game Thursday night at Mississippi State (7-4, 4-3). Mingo has gone to rehab twice a day since the injury, aiming at a November return, knowing he could potentially help Ole Miss' offense regain its early-season stride.

"It's just a blessing to be back," Mingo said. "Being out there with my guys, it felt good in the first half."

For Mingo, Thursday's game is a reunion with one of his best friends, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. The duo played together at Brandon (Miss.) High School and remain in almost daily contact.

"It's going to be fun going against my guy," Mingo said. "He works hard. He's like my best friend. We talk every day. Before every game, we wish each other good luck. It's going to be fun competing against him this week."