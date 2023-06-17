Ole Miss continued to add to its already stacked quarterback room on Saturday, landing a commitment from reclassifying quarterback Austin Simmons.

Simmons, who had been a 2025 prospect committed to Florida, not only flipped to Ole Miss from the Gators but also reclassified from 2025 to 2023. He is on pace to be eligible and said he expects to be on campus next week.

Simmons, a 6-foot-3, 195-pounder from Moore Haven, Fla., took a visit to Ole Miss last weekend. He'll join a room that includes incumbent starter Jaxson Dart, Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders and LSU transfer Walker Howard. Ole Miss also has a commitment from 2024 prospect Demond Williams.

Simmons had been ranked by Rivals as the No. 42 prospect in the 2025 class.

“Simmons is very talented, has a big-time arm and the ball comes out so easy," Rivals director of national recruiting Adam Gorney said, "The lefty quarterback is also a standout baseball player so he’s a dual-sport standout and that only adds to the intrigue.

"There will absolutely be a learning curve for Simmons basically jumping two classes but he’s definitely mature, he has all the football ability coach Lane Kiffin could want from his quarterback and any play Kiffin designs, Simmons absolutely has the ability to deliver the ball on the money.”

Simmons has offers from dozens of schools, including Southeastern Conference members Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Simmons is also a standout baseball player and is expected to play for the Rebels. As a pitcher, he’s in the low 90s with a three-pitch mix.