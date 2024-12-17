Rebels add to receiver corps with former Cowboy De'Zhaun Stribling

Ole Miss added a transfer portal commitment from former Oklahoma State wide receiver De’Zhaun Stripling.

Stribling, a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder from Kapolei, Hawaii, caught 52 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns for the Cowboys last season. During his previous two seasons, one at Washington State and one at Oklahoma State, Stripling caught 95 passes for 1,073 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Stribling signed with Washington State in 2021 and played in 13 games.

Per NFLDraftBuzz.com, Stripling has “dependable hands, showing ability to secure catches consistently in traffic and maintain focus through contact.” He is a “versatile route runner with ability to contribute across all areas of the field, particularly effective in intermediate routes. (He) flashes big-play potential, put up multiple games with 60 yards plus receiving in limited 2023 action, shows body control and sideline awareness (and is) able to work the boundaries and find soft spots in zone coverage.”

Ole Miss will be looking to replace Tre Harris, Juice Wells and Jordan Watkins — at a minimum — from its receiver corps following the Rebels’ Jan. 2 date versus Duke in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.