If Ole Miss has a hole on its star-studded 2024 roster, it’s at running back, where the Rebels must replace former All-Southeastern Conference standout Quinshon Judkins, now at Ohio State.

On Friday, Ole Miss took a major step in that direction, landing a commitment from New Mexico transfer portal running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

The 5-foot-11, 204-pound, Montgomery, Ala., product had been committed to Arizona. Last season, he rushed 189 times for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns. He added seven receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Croskey-Merritt began his career at Alabama State, playing four seasons at his hometown school. His best season at Alabama State was in 2022, when he rushed for 470 yards.

"The bigger the challenge, the greater the reward," Croskey-Merritt wrote on Instagram, announcing his decision.. "Let's do it."

Croskey-Merritt joins a running back room that includes Ulysses Bentley IV, Kedrick Reescano and former LSU standout Logan Diggs, who is recovering from an ACL injury suffered on Jan. 1.

Ole Miss is also widely expected to reunite with Miami transfer portal running back Henry Parrish Jr., who began his career in Oxford before transferring to the Hurricanes.

Ole Miss opens its 2024 season on Aug. 31 at home versus Furman.