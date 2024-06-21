Four-star forward Tylis Jordan committed to Ole Miss Friday, giving second-year coach Chris Beard his biggest recruiting win since taking over in Oxford.

Jordan, a 6-foot-9, 195-pounder from Snellville, Ga., is ranked by Rivals as the No. 32 player in the nation. Jordan chose Ole Miss over offers from some 20 programs, including Southeastern Conference rivals Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

“Coach Beard and I have a really good relationship,” Jordan told Rivals’ Rob Cassidy earlier this week. “Once he made that move to Ole Miss, he offered me. Building a relationship with him and his stuff has been good. Also, you can just look at his resume to see that he wins everywhere he goes. He knows what he’s doing, and it obviously works.”

Jordan said he’s focused most on his development, as he admitted he, like most top prospects, “wants to get to the next level as soon as we can.”

Jordan could play on the wing or as a power forward at the college level. Jordan has an elite wingspan and is very athletic, making him a weapon on both ends of the floor.

Jordan joins Wolfforth, Texas, four-star guard Patton Pinkins in the Rebels’ 2025 recruiting class. Pinkins is ranked by Rivals as the No. 78 player nationally.