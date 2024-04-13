Ole Miss got a commitment Saturday from UNC-Greensboro transfer portal forward Mikeal Brown-Jones.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Philadelphia, Pa., native scored 18.9 points per game and grabbed 7.5 rebounds per contest. He also added 1.1 assists per game.

Brown-Jones was efficient as well, hitting 54 percent of his shots from the floor and 43.1 percent from the 3-point line. He also shot 78.7 percent from the free throw line. He earned first-team All-SoCon honors. He’s also widely considered a strong defender. He has one season of college eligibility remaining.

Brown-Jones chose Ole Miss over fellow finalists Kansas State and Pittsburgh.

Ole Miss is also entertaining Belmont forward Malik Dia this weekend. The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Murfreesboro, Tenn., native had 16.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Bruins last season. Dia shot 48.8 percent from the floor and 34.1 percent from the 3-point line. He earned All-Missouri Valley Conference third-team honors and a spot on the the MVC All-Newcomer team. Dia has also heard from UConn, Indiana, USC, Texas, Kansas State, Florida, Arkansas, Virginia, Villanova, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Boston College, Arizona State, Wake Forest, Nevada, Virginia Tech, Cal and Georgia Tech.

The Rebels are looking to fill 8-10 roster spots as Chris Beard and Co. prepare for their second season in Oxford.