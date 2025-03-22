Rebels blister Mizzou pitching for series win, go for sweep on Sunday

Ole Miss took advantage of Missouri’s lackluster pitching staff with an offensive onslaught to take the series.

The Rebels had 16 hits and used seven walked and three hit by pitches to beat Mizzou, 17-10, and win their first-ever series in Columbia. Ole Miss goes for the sweep of the Tigers at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“The mature teams, the elite teams, can handle that,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said about the Rebels not being satisfied with just two wins this weekend. “You don’t get complacent or up or down. You want to enjoy the victory but tomorrow is another day. A challenge to the guys is to win all guys. When you get a sweep opportunity, you want to take advantage of it.”

The Rebels scored three in the first inning, third and ninth, five in the fourth and two in the sixth inning. Ole Miss is 17-5 overall and 3-2 in the SEC. Missouri is 8-13 overall and 0-5 in the league.

Ole Miss hasn’t swept a road series since taking three from LSU in May 2022.

Mitchell Sanford had three hits including a double and a home run. Isaac Humphrey hit two home runs and was one of five Rebels to have two hits. Ryan Moerman, Judd Utermark and Will Furniss all had three RBIs. Humphrey led the team with four RBIs.

Missouri scored three in the first and four in the third, taking a one-run lead through three innings. Ole Miss outscored the Tigers 8-0 in the middle innings, with Walter Hooks throwing 2.2 frames of one-run relief, and Alex Canney had a scoreless inning.

“Sometimes its about who can put some zeroes up,” Bianco said. “It gave our offense a chance to extend the lead. It’s where we won the baseball game. We needed a bridge there.”

Cade Townsend and Brayden Jones each threw an inning of scoreless relief to close it out.

Ole Miss was 6-for-24 with runners on and 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Missouri was 8-for-22 and 5-for-16 in those categories. The Rebels didn’t commit an error.

Riley Maddox allowed seven hits and seven runs in 2.1 innings. He threw 38 of 60 pitches for strikes, giving up a triple and a home run with a walk and a strike out.

Luke Hill was the only Rebel without a hit, and he reached base three times and scored twice.

“You’re going to have some slugfest games and have to outscore the other team,” Sanford said. “I thought we did a really good job of throwing numbers up on the board. Keep attacking and keep to the plan. That’s impressive.”