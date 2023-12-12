Southern Miss transfer portal offensive lineman Gerquan Scott committed to Ole Miss Tuesday, choosing the Rebels over Auburn.

Scott entered the portal last week and took visits to both campuses before announcing his decision on social media.

"I wanted to express my sincere appreciation to each and every school for your efforts in recruiting me," Scott said on Twitter/X. "After careful consideration, I believe I've made the best decision for my future and my family.

"The coaches at Ole Miss have made a significant impression on me. And I can see how well I fit into the program. I am excited to pursue my dreams and give my all in my last year of college football."

Scott, a 6-foot-4, 339-pounder from Mobile, Ala., played both interior and exterior offensive line at USM. He's likely to move inside and play guard or center at Ole Miss.