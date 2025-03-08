Rebels clinch series with rout of Jacksonville State

OXFORD | Things went very poorly for Jacksonville State before even the first inning finished.

The Rebels scored five runs in the first, four in the second, and the Gamecocks used three pitchers to get the three outs in the bottom of the first. All that set up Ole Miss’ 12-4 victory over Jacksonville State to clinch the series.

The Rebels (13-1) have won 12 in a row and go for the sweep at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

JSU starter Jackson Phipps allowed four runs without giving up a hit. He walked three and threw only five strikes in 21 pitches before leaving with an injury. The former South Carolina pitcher had already scratched from Friday to Saturday. The first reliever, Ryan Geraghty allowed all three batters he faced to reach and threw four strikes in 13 pitches.

"That was unfortunate for them there in the first inning," Mike Bianco said. "We took advantage of it, and I thought a couple of the hits were huge to capitalize on the opportunity."

The first inning lasted 44 minutes.

On the other side, Riley Maddox had a 10-inning scoreless streak end in the opening frame but eased through five innings, yielding two hits – both singles -- with four strikeouts and two walks. He threw 49 strikes in 75 pitches. He warmed up by the dugout between his first and second innings of work.

Maddox, over his past three starts, has thrown 15 innings – five per outing -- and allowed one run with 14 strikeouts. He’s lowered his season ERA to 3.44 after giving up six runs, all in one inning, over 3.1 innings versus Texas opening weekend. In 18.1 innings for Maddox, he’s put up a zero 16 times.

"I have really used my fastball well," Maddox said. "Staying composed and trusting my stuff. It's been a good rhythm the last few weeks."

Jacksonville State (10-5) scored three runs off Patrick Galle in 0.2 innings. The right-hander allowed three hits and a walk out of six batters. Ryne Rodriguez got out of that inning, and Walker Hooks went the final three frames without surrendering a run.

"Some guys have a calming effect out there, and Hooks is one of them," Bianco said. "That's not always the case, and a lot of pitchers are the opposite. When you throw three pitches in the strike zone, good things happen."

Hooks, a freshman, has given up one run in 10 innings to start his career.

Isaac Humphrey hit a two-run double, and Will Furniss scored two with a single, both in the first inning. Mitch Sanford and Austin Fawley both hit two-run home runs in the second inning.

JSU used nine different pitchers. Ole Miss walked 11 times and had nine hits including two each from Luke Hill and Furniss. Hayden Federico went 1-for-3 and has a hit in every game he’s played in this season.