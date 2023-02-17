OXFORD | The 15 minutes before the game began and the initial two innings of 2023 provided the satisfactory sights and experiences for opening day.

Former Rebel Tim Elko threw out the ceremonial first pitch to fellow program alumnus Hayden Dunhurst with teammates Derek Diamond, Hayden Leatherwood and Ben Cleve flanked to his left and right. Multiple videos commemorated last season’s national title team and welcomed fans to the new season.

The national championship logo debuted on the left-center wall, and fans lined up early for the replica trophies given to the earliest of those in attendance.

Ole Miss dominated Delaware, 11-2, on Friday, looking back and then surging ahead when Peyton Chatagnier put the Rebels up four runs in the second inning with a 399-foot, three-run home run to center field. Ole Miss put up six in the inning and coasted from there to start the season.

[Box Score: Ole Miss 11, Delaware 2]

“We challenged them to not watch the first five innings,” Bianco said. “Don’t miss the first five innings because you’re just taking it in. Be aggressive. Don’t be nervous or try to be perfect. Just play and get it going. They certainly did tonight.”

The series continues at 12 p.m. Saturday. Ole Miss freshman right-hander Grayson Saunier will make his collegiate debut.

Ole Miss didn’t score for four straight innings starting in the fourth but then the Rebels exploded against the Blue Hens, hitting three home runs in the eighth inning. TJ McCants and Will Furniss went back to back, and then Ethan Groff hit a two-run homer for Ole Miss’ final tally.

Furniss, son of LSU great Eddy Furniss, hit the 371-foot shot out of right field in his first collegiate at-bat. McCants’ home run went 402 feet. Groff, a transfer from Tulane, also hit his 371 feet.

“Furniss is a hitter; his dad was one of the all-time greats,” Bianco said. “It’s tough to do what he did and sit on the bench on a cold night and put that at-bat together.”

Bianco was an assistant coach at LSU during Eddy Furniss’ career.

Chatagnier, McCants, Kemp Alderman and Northwestern transfer Anthony Calarco all picked up two hits apiece. The Rebels had 13 for the game. One of Calarco’s hits had a game-high 113 MPH exit speed.

Ole Miss, as a team, struck out five times and walked six times.

“We’ve watched it all spring, one through nine we’re solid,” Bianco said.