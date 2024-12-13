Rebels continue Friday momentum, land former Arkansas CB Jaylon Braxton

Ole Miss added to its transfer portal haul late Friday, landing a commitment from former Arkansas cornerback Jaylon Braxton.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder from Frisco, Texas, had 21 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception in 2023. He played sparingly early in the 2024 season, playing in two games and recording two pass deflections, before missing most of the Razorbacks’ season.

He chose Ole Miss over Missouri and Texas A&M, among others.

NFL Draft Buzz said Braxton will "line up in press at times, where Braxton has a quick and powerful punch. His ball skills are good, and he plays with an extremely confident and competitive demeanor. …(He’s) willing in run support, coming downhill quickly when he has a chance to make a play. (He’s an) aware zone cornerback who is also adept in man coverage, flashing physical hand punch at the line and straight-line speed to stay with receivers downfield. (He) shows the click-and-close ability to backpedal and the ball skills to make plays. Braxton has loose hips to go along with good top-end speed, and he can flip around to turn and run in coverage. He’s tall-framed with long arms to match. With his powerful hands, straight-line speed, and fluidity in his hips, turning and chasing downfield shouldn’t be a problem. He’s physical at the line of scrimmage, showing unexpected power in his hands.”

Braxton will have three years of eligibility, starting with the 2025 season.