Rebels continue hot portal Tuesday, picking up guard Koren Johnson

Ole Miss had been quiet in the transfer portal — until Tuesday.

About an hour after the Rebels added former Kansas guard AJ Storr, Ole Miss landed a commitment from former Washington and Louisville guard Koren Johnson.

Johnson played just two games at Louisville this past season before suffering a season-ending injury.

Johnson played the first two games of the season against Morehead State and Tennessee before a nagging shoulder injury sidelined him indefinitely. After missing the next five games, he decided to have season-ending surgery.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Seattle native played two seasons at Washington. He broke out in 2023-24, averaging 11.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, winning Pac 12 Sixth Man of the Year honors. He shot 44.1 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from behind the 3-point line.

As a freshman, Johnson posted 6.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for the Huskies.

When healthy, Johnson is known for his speed and quickness. His game also has some wiggle and shiftiness, allowing him to get downhill against defenders. At Washington, Johnson made 56 percent of his shots in the paint, a sign that he’s good at getting to the rim.

Johnson is a very effective player in the pick-and-roll game and he has displayed a penchant to facilitate on offense. At Washington, he was better as a spot-up shooter from the 3-point line than he was as a catch-and-shoot shooter but he was effective from all points around the arc.

Out of high school, Johnson was ranked as the No. 1 player in Washington and the No. 25 player nationally by ESPN.com.