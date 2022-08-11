Rebels continue strong hoops recruiting, land commitment from Burks

The recruiting process was starting to wear on Jordan Burks in recent weeks.

He admitted that he was starting to feel the stress. Plus, and this was the important part, he knew where he wanted to go.

So Thursday, the 6-foot-9, 210-pound wing from Central Point Christian (Fla.) committed to Ole Miss.

"I chose Ole Miss because of the love they were showing in recruiting," Burks said. "I know coaches try to make you feel like you're the only one, but I feel that they opened up to me and I didn't have to pretend. I can go there, be who I am and get the work started."

Burks said the Rebels' staff was very excited to hear of his choice.

"They're ready to develop me and help me get to the next level," Burks said.

Along those lines, Burks said he knows he needs to put another 20 pounds of muscle on his frame. He needs to continue to refine his offensive game as well.

"I need to get tighter handles, learn the game a little bit more, find my pace," said Burks, a Decatur, Ala., native, who chose Ole Miss over Texas Tech and the NBA's developmental G League.

"I was all for (the G League) at first and then I started realizing that you can't go back to college," Burks said. "You get two years to try to really prove yourself."

Rivals.com basketball analyst Rob Cassidy said he believes Burks is a player that could grow into something special at the college level.

"Burks’ length is his greatest asset and it gives him great defensive versatility," Cassidy said. "He can defend multiple positions on the floor and isn’t a bad shooter by any stretch. He needs to add some muscle and develop when it comes to finishing through contact but his frame and agility time give him massive potential."

Burks said Ole Miss plans to use him as a wing.

"I can just play," Burks said. "I fit the system. I just need more reps. That's going to make my jump shot even better. I have to gain muscle, get on an eating plan and train my body well."

Burks had 26 scholarship offers, including Florida, Illinois, Marquette, Mississippi State, Missouri, SMU, UAB, Wichita State and Florida State.

"It's so much of a relief," Burks said. "That's why I'm doing it. I already know where I want to go. I'm locking it in."

Burks joins four-star forward Rashaud Marshall in the Rebels' 2023 recruiting class.