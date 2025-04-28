Rebels continue to build out roster, add Augusto Cassia

Ole Miss added to its basketball roster Monday, landing a commitment from former Butler forward Augusto Cassia.

Cassia, a 6-foot-8, 220-pounder from Salvador, Brazil, suffered a knee injury on Dec. 10, 2024, and did not play for the Bulldogs the remainder of the season. Cassia left the program on Feb. 8.

Cassia averaged 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game before the season. He ended his Butler career with 15 appearances, including eight starts, over two seasons. The Indianapolis Star described Cassia as “a versatile defender capable of guarding positions one through five.”

Last season, Cassia was shooting 66.7 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from the 3-point line before his injury.

As a freshman at Butler, an early-season leg injury limited Cassia’s availability and he finished with just 52 minutes of action, averaging 0.6 points and 0.9 rebounds per game.

Prior to signing with Butler, Cassia trained at the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia and at the NBA Academy Latin America in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Both facilities are part of an NBA program that started in 2016 by opening several academies around the world, offering elite year-round athletic and academic training.

Cassia represented Brazil at the 2019 South American U17 championship, averaging 6.8 points and 5 rebounds per game in four games. Cassia has also played for Corinthians, a professional team in Brazil.

Cassia joins former LSU forward Corey Chest, former Kansas guard AJ Storr and former Louisville guard Koren Johnson as transfer portal additions to Chris Beard’s Ole Miss program.