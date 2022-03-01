Rebels cruise past ULM to open midweek series

Ole Miss stayed unbeaten with a 10-2 win over ULM on Tuesday, taking the first of two midweek games against the visiting Warhawks.

The two teams meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday to close an eight-game homestand to begin the season for the Rebels.

Hunter Elliott showed well in his first start, as the freshman gave up two runs in four-plus innings with three hits, nine strikeouts and a walk. Elliott gave up a first-inning run and then left after fifth-inning leadoff single. That run came around to close the book on Elliott.

Mostly using a fastball in the low 90s, Elliott got the first seven outs by strikeout and also struck out two in the fourth inning. He threw 45 strikes out of 72 pitches. The curveball and changeup were useful, and Ole Miss got rid of the slider early on after it wasn't very effective.

Elliott has shown good poise for a young pitcher so far this season.

Peyton Chatagnier was a late scratch from the lineup for the Rebels. The Ole Miss second baseman was originally announced as the leadoff hitter prior to a change shortly before first pitch.

Chatagnier was at the park most of the day but became sick and went home. The scratch was strictly because of sickness and not injury-related.

Justin Bench slid to second base, Reagan Burford was at third base and TJ McCants — who hit his first home run of the season — started in center. McCants had three hits.

Calvin Harris started at catcher for the fifth straight game. He was 2-for-2 on Tuesday with a double and is 9-for-15 on the season. He also walked twice against ULM.

Hayden Dunhurst took batting practice on Tuesday and tested his hamstring during pregame. He seems close to a return.

Riley Maddox gave up two hits in that opening relief inning and allowed the inherited runner to cross, but otherwise he was solid in two innings: no earned runs, a strikeout a double and a wild pitch. He continues to really fill up the strike zone. He threw 22 strikes 29 pitches an outing after throwing 17 of 19 pitches for strikes.

Jack Dougherty got the save with three scoreless innings. He scattered three hits, including two in the ninth frame, and struck out seven hitters. He threw 35 of 51 pitches for strikes.

Matt Parenteau struggled in his limited appearance. He walked the only two batters faced and threw eight balls in 12 pitches.

Ole Miss was 4-for-15 with runners on base and 4-for-12 with runners on scoring position. ULM was 3-for-15 and 1-for-7, respectively, in those two categories.

As a team, Ole Miss struck out 17 hitters. The Rebels, offensively, walked 13 times.