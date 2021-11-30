Rebels crush Rider on the boards on way to convincing win

OXFORD -- Ole Miss had emphasized rebounding in recent days and weeks, spending extra time in practices working on toughness on the glass.

That showed on Tuesday night, as the Rebels out-rebounded Rider, 57-36, on their way to a convincing 75-51 win.

Ole Miss improved to 5-2. Rider fell to 3-6.

Ole Miss' 57 rebounds were the Rebels' most since 64 versus Troy on Nov. 27, 2007. Nysier Brooks' 15 rebounds were the most for an Ole Miss player since Sebastian Saiz had 15 versus Georgia Tech on March 21, 2017.

"That allowed us to get out in transition," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "I thought more guys played hard."

Davis said the Rebels have been 'harping" on rebounding, and he saw that work pay off in Tuesday's game. Tye Fagan had 10 rebounds. Jaemyn Brakefield and Robert Allen had eight. Brooks added three blocked shots to his big day on the boards.

"That's what we needed," Davis said. "He hasn't done that -- rim-protect. That's a key in all these high-level games we have coming up."

"I just tried to focus on doing the things I'm great at even if the ball isn't going in the hole for me as frequently as I may like," Brooks said. "I brought more of my defensive presence, protecting the rim and rebounding."

Speaking of, Ole Miss faces No. 19 Memphis (5-1) Saturday at 11 a.m. in Oxford.

"Obviously Memphis does such a good job scoring off turnovers," Davis said. "They play really hard. They play really unconventional. Iowa State did a good job of taking care of the ball, scoring out of press offense. It's hard to do. You have to play multiple handlers. They play Georgia tomorrow at Georgia, so we get another look at them."

Ole Miss committed just seven turnovers against Rider, compared to 13 assists on 26 made field goals.

"That's one thing we have done since June," Davis said. "We have taken care of the ball, knock on wood. We've been safe with it. We were a little careless at times with it (versus Rider) but you have to get Memphis in the half-court defensively. If they start getting points off turnovers, that's where they're so good."

Joiner had 18 points Tuesday. Matthew Murrell added 14. Allen had 11. The Rebels shot 39.4 percent from the floor and 29 percent (9-of-31) from the 3-point line.

"Jarkel got hot and we found him three or four times," Davis said.

Joiner said the Rebels didn't allow the struggles on offense in the first half impact their effort on defense. Rider shot just 30.2 percent from the floor and 15.4 percent from the 3-point line.

"We knew shots would end up falling and they did," Joiner said. "That's every game. We have to defend all the time. We can't let that effect us. We have to go to the next play, the next shot. That's every game."

Joiner acknowledged Memphis will not be "another game."

"This game is going to be a big game for us," Joiner said. "We know how big it is. We're ready."