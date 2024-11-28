Rebels dominate overtime versus BYU, earn Friday date with Purdue

No. 23 Ole Miss dominated overtime on Thanksgiving afternoon at Liontree Arena in San Diego, beating BYU, 96-85, to remain undefeated.

The Rebels (6-0) will face No. 13 Purdue on Friday at 5 p.m. in the championship game of the Rady Children’s Invitational. The game will be televised on FOX.

Purdue defeated North Carolina State earlier Thursday.

Jaylen Murray scored nine of his game-high 28 points in overtime. Murray made 10 of his 14 shots from the floor and was 3-for-4 from behind the 3-point line. The second-year Ole Miss guard also added five rebounds and five assists.

Murray was one of four Rebels to score in double-figures. Matthew Murrell and Dre Davis had 18 each and guard Sean Pedulla added 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Ole Miss shot 48.4 percent from the floor but just 29.4 percent from the 3-point line. The Rebels overcame the struggles from deep by committing just nine turnovers compared to 17 from BYU and beating the Cougars on the glass, 39-37. Ole Miss also dominated points in the paint, 40-24.

BYU led at halftime, 42-39, and the game was tied at 77-77 at the end of regulation.

BYU (5-1) was led by Kanon Catchings’ 17 points. Egor Demin, Richie Saunders and Fousseyni Traore had 16 points each. Mihaib Boskovic chipped in 10 points.